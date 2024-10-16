Russia to deploy 3,000 N. Korean troops to Ukraine soon: National Intelligence Service monitoring closely

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone, this is the 9 o'clock news on October 16th.



Ukrainian media reported that North Korea has deployed 3,000 troops to the war of aggression initiated by Russia against Ukraine.



There are already reports of mass desertions among North Korean troops, and South Korea's National Intelligence Service stated that it is tracking the possibility that North Korean troops are indeed participating in the conflict.



Our first story is reported by correspondent Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



According to Ukrainian media citing sources from their military, the scale of North Korea's troop deployment is up to 3,000.



Russia is reportedly organizing a special battalion with these troops, which are expected to be deployed in Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border.



Kursk is the area where Ukrainian forces have been conducting ground operations across the Russian border since early August.



There are also reports that some North Korean troops have deserted.



A Ukrainian military source revealed that 18 North Korean soldiers left their unit about 7 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and Russian forces are currently searching for them.



The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that a small North Korean military unit is operating near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.



Citing Western diplomatic sources, there have been local reports in Ukraine that North Korea has already deployed 10,000 troops to Russia.



[Zelensky / President of Ukraine: "Our (Ukrainian) intelligence agencies have confirmed that North Korea is sending not only weapons but also people to Russia."]



Following reports from foreign media earlier this month about the deaths of North Korean soldiers on the eastern front of Ukraine, Russia has consistently denied the allegations of North Korean troop deployments.



In response, the Washington Post analyzed that Russia's interests align in reducing the burden of additional conscription, while North Korean gains a means of earning foreign currency.



South Korea's National Intelligence Service stated that it is closely tracking reports related to North Korean troop deployment and is considering the possibility that North Korean troops are indeed participating, and that it is also cooperating with Ukrainian authorities.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Berlin.



