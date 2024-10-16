News 9

Myung Tae-kyun's ‘real brother’ explanation is inconsistent; opposition party demands Mrs. Kim clarify it herself

입력 2024.10.16 (22:43)

[Anchor]

Myung Tae-kyun, known as a political broker, has revealed text messages with Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and has hinted at further disclosures.

Reactions within the ruling party regarding Mr. Myung are mixed, while the opposition has demanded that Mrs. Kim clarify the situation herself.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

Mr. Myung stated yesterday (10.15) that the "oppa" mentioned in the text messages from Mrs. Kim refers to her biological brother, Mr. Kim.

He explained that when her brother expressed discontent towards Mr. Myung, Mrs. Kim sent the message in an attempt to smooth things over.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Yesterday: "(Her brother) was questioning it. From her perspective, it seemed a bit unfavorable, so I think she sent that message."]

However, in a subsequent interview with another media outlet, Mr. Myung changed his statement, saying that the "oppa" referred to the "President."

Recently, Mr. Myung had threatened, "If the prosecution arrests me, there will be impeachment within a month," but he later retracted that statement, calling it a joke.

Mr. Myung has threatened to release additional text messages and other materials, but reactions within the ruling party have been mixed.

[Jang Ye-chan/Former Supreme Council Member of People Power Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyeon-jeong's News Show'/Today: "Mr. Myung approached by saying that he knows Chairman Kim Jong-in and Representative Lee Jun-seok well, and that he is their confidant. Conversely, he told them that he has a direct line of communication with President Yoon Suk-yeol."]

[Shin Ji-ho/Deputy Chief of Strategy and Planning of People Power Party/Channel A 'Radio Show Political Signal'/Today: "Whether that oppa is the President or her biological brother is not really the essential issue. Why is her biological brother getting involved in this? Why is he in contact with Mr. Myung?"]

The opposition claims that regardless of who the person in the text messages is, the essence of the issue is election manipulation, and they are pressuring Mrs. Kim to clarify directly.

[Park Chan-dae/Floor Leader of the Democratic Party of Korea: "The more they pretend not to see or hear, the greater the suspicion and distrust towards the presidential couple will grow, and the downfall of the regime will only be hastened."]

Yesterday, the presidential office described Mr. Myung's claims of continuous communication with the presidential couple as absurd and stated that the messages were private conversations before joining the party, while refraining from making further comments and monitoring the situation.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

