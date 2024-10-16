News 9

National soccer team succeeded without Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, thanks to young players

2024.10.16

[Anchor]

The national football team has secured the top spot in Group B by defeating Iraq in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers.

There is praise for the standout performances of next-generation players such as Oh Hyeon-gyu, Oh Se-hun, and Bae Jun-ho, who are expected to lead the future of Korean football.

Lee Seong-hoon reports.

[Report]

The youngest player, Bae Jun-ho, and Lee Kang-in, the young wings of the national football team, took the initiative in the 41st minute of the first half.

Young striker Oh Se-hun, who received a pass from Bae Jun-ho, opened the scoring against Iraq.

[Commentary: "Oh Se-hun scores his debut goal in this important match against Iraq, taking the lead. (Bae Jun-ho has provided assists in two consecutive matches.)"]

The national team conceded an equalizer to Iraq's counterattack, but this time another young player, Oh Hyeon-gyu, scored for the second consecutive match.

Veteran Lee Jae-sung responded to the young players' success with a fantastic diving header goal.

Although the national team conceded a goal at the end, they ultimately defeated Iraq 3-2, achieving their third consecutive victory.

[Lee Jae-sung/National Football Team: "It was the last home game of 2024, and I am very happy to finish it with a victory in front of Korean fans."]

Despite the absence of Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan due to injuries, the brilliant performances of the young players have emerged as a great hope for Korean football.

Oh Hyeon-gyu and Oh Se-hun have ignited competition at the forefront, while the youngest player, Bae Jun-ho, has infused the team with youthful energy alongside Lee Kang-in.

[Bae Jun-ho/National Football Team: "I think we need to show the energy that young players can have, and it's great that both Oh Hyeon-gyu and I can accumulate attacking points."]

With the growth of young players, the national football team's path to the World Cup finals has gained even more momentum.

KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

