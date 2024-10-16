Drunken driver lands in the police station parking lot, of all places
Last night (10.15), a vehicle fell off a retaining wall in Ulsan and landed in the police parking lot.
There were no injuries, but it was revealed that the driver in his 50s was heavily intoxicated and was arrested on the spot by the police.
Jo Hee-soo reports.
[Report]
On a dark night, an SUV was driving on a three-lane road.
Suddenly, it veered off course, crossing three lanes and leaving the road.
Then it fell straight down a 4-meter retaining wall.
The vehicle landed completely overturned in none other than the parking lot of the Ulsan Metropolitan Police.
[Park Byeong-tae/Ulsan Metropolitan Police Officer: "I heard a loud noise, like 'ku-gu-gung,' about three times. When I went to the window, I saw a car overturned in the parking lot. When I went down, the car was flipped over and there was a little smoke coming out..."]
The impact of the fall damaged a street tree and a CCTV support pole, and the police station's fence was also significantly bent.
The car that was driving on the road pierced through the station's fence and fell into the parking lot 4 meters below.
The vehicle was severely damaged, but fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
The driver managed to get out of the fallen car and was seen wandering around, mumbling incoherently.
Upon hearing the loud noise, the police officers who rushed to the scene conducted a breathalyzer test due to the suspicious behavior, and the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.153%, indicating a level of intoxication that would lead to license revocation.
[Kwon Min-cheol/Tow Truck Driver: "When I arrived, the driver was staggering and there was a strong smell of alcohol. He seemed to be in a heavily intoxicated state, mumbling a lot."]
The police plan to investigate the driver in his 50s on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act.
This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.
-
