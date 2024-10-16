Attacking a visually impaired cat and kidnapping a kitten; abuse captured on CCTV

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A CCTV footage has been released showing a man in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, abusing stray cats with a metal rod, causing public outrage.



The police have begun tracking the suspect, and there have been reports of an increase in stray cats that appear to have been abused in the area recently.



Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the story.



[Report]



A man is seen feeding stray cats.



As the cats approach, seemingly feeling a sense of familiarity, the man suddenly changes his demeanor.



He swings what appears to be a metal rod.



Moments later, one cat stumbles and hurriedly runs away.



The cat that fled towards the wall cannot stop writhing in unbearable pain.



This stray cat, which had been cared for by local residents, was found severely injured, with a broken leg.



[Local Resident/Voice Altered: "It looked unwell because it was blind, and we had grown attached to it, so we were taking care of it... It's very unfortunate."]



Another kitten was taken away by the man, its body limp.



Animal protection organizations reported to the police that this man has been habitually abusing or capturing stray cats.



Recently, stray cats with signs of abuse, such as burned tails, have been found in the area.



[Lee Kyung-mi/Representative of Beautiful Stories with Animals: "This is not something he's done just once or twice. It seems that there are indications of prolonged abuse over a long period..."]



The police are tracking the suspect based on nearby CCTV footage.



This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!