News 9

Police bust illegal tobacco manufacturing site

입력 2024.10.16 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Eight Chinese women who have been illegally manufacturing and selling cigarettes in the residential area of Daerim-dong, Seoul, have been arrested by the police.

They set up a factory sign near an elementary school and even installed a conveyor belt underground, producing illegal cigarettes worth a total of 1.3 billion won.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

As the police raided the site, the women stop their work.

["Take out all your ID!"]

Bags containing tobacco leaves are visible, along with cigarette packaging materials.

The factory where illegal cigarettes have been produced.

There is also a conveyor belt for rolling and packaging the cigarettes.

The second factory is located about 180 meters from this site.

This is the entrance to the underground factory where illegal cigarettes were being made.

Directly across the street from here is an elementary school.

To avoid detection, they also put up a sign for a clothing cutting factory.

[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "There is a smell, maybe from herbal medicine or something. When it's time to get off work, the ladies come out in a group."]

The police seized illegal cigarettes worth about 50 million won, including 1,300 cartons and 280 kg of tobacco leaves, from the two factories.

They also arrested eight Chinese women, including the factory operators and employees, on charges of violating the Tobacco Business Act.

The operator has been detained, and four women who are illegally residing are set to be deported.

The police believe that over the past year, they have produced illegal cigarettes worth 1.3 billion won and primarily sold them to foreigners.

[Yang Seong-cheol/Team Leader, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Mobile Patrol Unit 2: "Legally sold cigarettes have warning labels indicating their harmfulness. These do not have any warning labels and are being distributed illegally...."]

The police are also considering applying trademark infringement charges, as some of the illegal cigarettes used brands preferred by Chinese consumers.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police bust illegal tobacco manufacturing site
    • 입력 2024-10-16 23:50:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Eight Chinese women who have been illegally manufacturing and selling cigarettes in the residential area of Daerim-dong, Seoul, have been arrested by the police.

They set up a factory sign near an elementary school and even installed a conveyor belt underground, producing illegal cigarettes worth a total of 1.3 billion won.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

As the police raided the site, the women stop their work.

["Take out all your ID!"]

Bags containing tobacco leaves are visible, along with cigarette packaging materials.

The factory where illegal cigarettes have been produced.

There is also a conveyor belt for rolling and packaging the cigarettes.

The second factory is located about 180 meters from this site.

This is the entrance to the underground factory where illegal cigarettes were being made.

Directly across the street from here is an elementary school.

To avoid detection, they also put up a sign for a clothing cutting factory.

[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "There is a smell, maybe from herbal medicine or something. When it's time to get off work, the ladies come out in a group."]

The police seized illegal cigarettes worth about 50 million won, including 1,300 cartons and 280 kg of tobacco leaves, from the two factories.

They also arrested eight Chinese women, including the factory operators and employees, on charges of violating the Tobacco Business Act.

The operator has been detained, and four women who are illegally residing are set to be deported.

The police believe that over the past year, they have produced illegal cigarettes worth 1.3 billion won and primarily sold them to foreigners.

[Yang Seong-cheol/Team Leader, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Mobile Patrol Unit 2: "Legally sold cigarettes have warning labels indicating their harmfulness. These do not have any warning labels and are being distributed illegally...."]

The police are also considering applying trademark infringement charges, as some of the illegal cigarettes used brands preferred by Chinese consumers.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선
“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”

“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”
명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락<br>…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”

명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”
“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락

“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.