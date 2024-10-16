Police bust illegal tobacco manufacturing site

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Eight Chinese women who have been illegally manufacturing and selling cigarettes in the residential area of Daerim-dong, Seoul, have been arrested by the police.



They set up a factory sign near an elementary school and even installed a conveyor belt underground, producing illegal cigarettes worth a total of 1.3 billion won.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



As the police raided the site, the women stop their work.



["Take out all your ID!"]



Bags containing tobacco leaves are visible, along with cigarette packaging materials.



The factory where illegal cigarettes have been produced.



There is also a conveyor belt for rolling and packaging the cigarettes.



The second factory is located about 180 meters from this site.



This is the entrance to the underground factory where illegal cigarettes were being made.



Directly across the street from here is an elementary school.



To avoid detection, they also put up a sign for a clothing cutting factory.



[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "There is a smell, maybe from herbal medicine or something. When it's time to get off work, the ladies come out in a group."]



The police seized illegal cigarettes worth about 50 million won, including 1,300 cartons and 280 kg of tobacco leaves, from the two factories.



They also arrested eight Chinese women, including the factory operators and employees, on charges of violating the Tobacco Business Act.



The operator has been detained, and four women who are illegally residing are set to be deported.



The police believe that over the past year, they have produced illegal cigarettes worth 1.3 billion won and primarily sold them to foreigners.



[Yang Seong-cheol/Team Leader, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Mobile Patrol Unit 2: "Legally sold cigarettes have warning labels indicating their harmfulness. These do not have any warning labels and are being distributed illegally...."]



The police are also considering applying trademark infringement charges, as some of the illegal cigarettes used brands preferred by Chinese consumers.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



