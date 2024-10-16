News 9

S. Korea struggles with ineffective sperm banks

입력 2024.10.16 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Solving the issue of infertility is also very important in overcoming the low birth rate, but related systems are still inadequate.

In particular, the number of male infertility patients is also on the rise, and it has been pointed out that sperm banks in our country are virtually ineffective.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon investigated what the problem is.

[Report]

This is the sperm bank operated by Busan National University Hospital for 28 years.

It stores sperm for male infertility patients who need to receive sperm donations to have children.

To donate, one must pass a rigorous examination, but the reason why a variety of sperm must be stored is particularly important.

This is because it is necessary to find sperm that has traits most similar to the husband among infertile couples.

[Park Hyun-jun/Professor of Urology, Pusan National University Hospital: "Just as a bank needs to have a lot of deposits to have a large asset base and be able to lend more, a sperm bank also needs a variety of samples, for example, people who are 180cm tall, 170cm tall, 160cm tall…"]

However, this hospital has only 6 donors this year.

The number of sperm stored is also just 106.

[2016 Donor/Voice Altered: "Anyway, I felt a sense of fulfillment in helping those who are suffering and struggling in a part of society (to infertile couples). If there are opportunities in the future, I hope many people will do it…"]

As of 2022, there are over 110,000 male infertility patients in the country, and nearly 80% of them need to receive sperm donations to have children, but the actual procedures using donated sperm amount to only about 660 cases a year.

The bigger problem is that even if sperm is donated through a rigorous process, there is no integrated management system.

The Bioethics Act does not have any regulations on sperm donation, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Medical Association, and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Association operate different guidelines and conditions.

[Park Min-jung/Research Professor, Korea Institute for Public Sperm Bank: "It is difficult to trace who donated what sperm and what child was born from that sperm. This could lead to consanguinity or genetic diseases, so establishing a proper management system is an urgent priority."]

Among OECD member countries, South Korea is the only country without a public sperm bank system.

KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea struggles with ineffective sperm banks
    • 입력 2024-10-16 23:50:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Solving the issue of infertility is also very important in overcoming the low birth rate, but related systems are still inadequate.

In particular, the number of male infertility patients is also on the rise, and it has been pointed out that sperm banks in our country are virtually ineffective.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon investigated what the problem is.

[Report]

This is the sperm bank operated by Busan National University Hospital for 28 years.

It stores sperm for male infertility patients who need to receive sperm donations to have children.

To donate, one must pass a rigorous examination, but the reason why a variety of sperm must be stored is particularly important.

This is because it is necessary to find sperm that has traits most similar to the husband among infertile couples.

[Park Hyun-jun/Professor of Urology, Pusan National University Hospital: "Just as a bank needs to have a lot of deposits to have a large asset base and be able to lend more, a sperm bank also needs a variety of samples, for example, people who are 180cm tall, 170cm tall, 160cm tall…"]

However, this hospital has only 6 donors this year.

The number of sperm stored is also just 106.

[2016 Donor/Voice Altered: "Anyway, I felt a sense of fulfillment in helping those who are suffering and struggling in a part of society (to infertile couples). If there are opportunities in the future, I hope many people will do it…"]

As of 2022, there are over 110,000 male infertility patients in the country, and nearly 80% of them need to receive sperm donations to have children, but the actual procedures using donated sperm amount to only about 660 cases a year.

The bigger problem is that even if sperm is donated through a rigorous process, there is no integrated management system.

The Bioethics Act does not have any regulations on sperm donation, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Medical Association, and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Association operate different guidelines and conditions.

[Park Min-jung/Research Professor, Korea Institute for Public Sperm Bank: "It is difficult to trace who donated what sperm and what child was born from that sperm. This could lead to consanguinity or genetic diseases, so establishing a proper management system is an urgent priority."]

Among OECD member countries, South Korea is the only country without a public sperm bank system.

KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선
“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”

“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”
명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락<br>…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”

명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”
“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락

“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.