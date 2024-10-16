Big changes to the parental leave system: When will it start? How will it work?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have been many calls to reform the parental leave system to better reflect reality in order to overcome the low birth rate.



Above all, the perception that parental leave benefits are too low and that it is a system primarily used by women has been a significant obstacle.



Starting next year, the benefits will increase to a maximum of 2 million won per month, and additional parental leave will only be available if the father takes at least 3 months off.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung will provide more details.



[Report]



Shin Yoon-hee is raising two children while working.



She has already taken about 15 months of parental leave and plans to take another leave next year when her daughter enters elementary school.



With the increase in parental leave benefits starting next year, her husband is also planning to share the childcare responsibilities.



[Shin Yoon-hee/Kang Yoo-joo (6 years old): "The parental leave benefits were actually a bit insufficient to cover living expenses or childcare costs, but I think it's great that this will be improved next year...."]



For Ko Hyuk-jun, who became a father last year when his first son was born, the 10 days of spousal leave felt too short.



[Ko Hyuk-jun/Ko Yoon-sung (1 year old): "I think the number of days for parental leave was a bit lacking. Right after the baby is born, there are many hospital visits due to illnesses or vaccinations...."]



When will it take effect?



Both the mother and father seen earlier have high expectations for next year.



When and how will these changes be implemented?



To put it simply, changes related to 'money' will take effect starting January 1, while those related to 'duration' will start from February 23.



Can I still benefit if I am already on leave?



However, for those who are already on parental leave this year, there are concerns about whether they will miss out on the benefits.



This is the most frequently asked question.



If you start parental leave next month, you will receive the existing amount of 1.5 million won for November and December, and from January, the increased amount of 2.5 million won will be provided.



What about the additional 6-month condition?



If you have already used all your parental leave, you can take an additional 6 months starting next year.



However, there is a condition.



Both parents must have taken at least 3 months of parental leave.



If the father has not taken any parental leave and the mother has used the full year, the father must first take 3 months of parental leave for the mother to be eligible for the additional 6 months.



What about father's spousal leave?



Father's spousal leave has also increased from 10 days to 20 days.



In simple terms, if a child is born on November 26 of this year, the increased benefit of 20 days will apply.



It can be used up to 120 days after childbirth.



Additionally, legislation is being pursued to allow fathers to take spousal leave and parental leave even before childbirth.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



