News 9

Local governments misuse aid given for dam construction-related damage

입력 2024.10.16 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Local governments affected by dam construction receive financial support.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission investigated how this money was used, and found that about 20% of it, amounting to 4.2 billion won, was used for purposes other than disaster relief.

Kim Young-eun reports.

[Report]

Dams play a crucial role in flood prevention and water supply.

However, nearby residents suffer from submergence and various regulations, thus receiving financial support from the government.

This so-called 'dam construction damage' support is intended to be used for increasing residents' income or improving the village environment.

However, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission found numerous cases of mismanagement of these funds during an investigation of seven local governments.

In one local government, over 4 million won that should have been used for community infrastructure was spent on purchasing a sofa for the mayor's office.

There were also instances where washing machines and refrigerators meant for local residents were taken by outsiders, or grass was planted on unrelated private land.

One local government received 120 million won to purchase land for a community center but left the land unused for nearly two years.

[Official from OO City/voice altered: "The project was selected, but if there is no site, the project cannot proceed. So we purchased it first..."]

The investigation revealed that out of 20.7 billion won in support funds for the seven local governments, about 20%, or 4.2 billion won, was mismanaged.

[Jeong Hye-young/Director of Public Finance Recovery Management, Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission: "(The detected local governments) essentially used the funds and then tried to match them with the review. The review becomes meaningless, doesn't it? We mean budgets should be executed according to regulations and procedures as stipulated by law."]

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has demanded that the local governments return the funds that were used inappropriately.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Local governments misuse aid given for dam construction-related damage
    • 입력 2024-10-16 23:50:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

Local governments affected by dam construction receive financial support.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission investigated how this money was used, and found that about 20% of it, amounting to 4.2 billion won, was used for purposes other than disaster relief.

Kim Young-eun reports.

[Report]

Dams play a crucial role in flood prevention and water supply.

However, nearby residents suffer from submergence and various regulations, thus receiving financial support from the government.

This so-called 'dam construction damage' support is intended to be used for increasing residents' income or improving the village environment.

However, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission found numerous cases of mismanagement of these funds during an investigation of seven local governments.

In one local government, over 4 million won that should have been used for community infrastructure was spent on purchasing a sofa for the mayor's office.

There were also instances where washing machines and refrigerators meant for local residents were taken by outsiders, or grass was planted on unrelated private land.

One local government received 120 million won to purchase land for a community center but left the land unused for nearly two years.

[Official from OO City/voice altered: "The project was selected, but if there is no site, the project cannot proceed. So we purchased it first..."]

The investigation revealed that out of 20.7 billion won in support funds for the seven local governments, about 20%, or 4.2 billion won, was mismanaged.

[Jeong Hye-young/Director of Public Finance Recovery Management, Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission: "(The detected local governments) essentially used the funds and then tried to match them with the review. The review becomes meaningless, doesn't it? We mean budgets should be executed according to regulations and procedures as stipulated by law."]

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has demanded that the local governments return the funds that were used inappropriately.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.
김영은
김영은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선
“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”

“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”
명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락<br>…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”

명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”
“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락

“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.