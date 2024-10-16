Local governments misuse aid given for dam construction-related damage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Local governments affected by dam construction receive financial support.



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission investigated how this money was used, and found that about 20% of it, amounting to 4.2 billion won, was used for purposes other than disaster relief.



Kim Young-eun reports.



[Report]



Dams play a crucial role in flood prevention and water supply.



However, nearby residents suffer from submergence and various regulations, thus receiving financial support from the government.



This so-called 'dam construction damage' support is intended to be used for increasing residents' income or improving the village environment.



However, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission found numerous cases of mismanagement of these funds during an investigation of seven local governments.



In one local government, over 4 million won that should have been used for community infrastructure was spent on purchasing a sofa for the mayor's office.



There were also instances where washing machines and refrigerators meant for local residents were taken by outsiders, or grass was planted on unrelated private land.



One local government received 120 million won to purchase land for a community center but left the land unused for nearly two years.



[Official from OO City/voice altered: "The project was selected, but if there is no site, the project cannot proceed. So we purchased it first..."]



The investigation revealed that out of 20.7 billion won in support funds for the seven local governments, about 20%, or 4.2 billion won, was mismanaged.



[Jeong Hye-young/Director of Public Finance Recovery Management, Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission: "(The detected local governments) essentially used the funds and then tried to match them with the review. The review becomes meaningless, doesn't it? We mean budgets should be executed according to regulations and procedures as stipulated by law."]



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has demanded that the local governments return the funds that were used inappropriately.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.



