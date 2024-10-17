News 9

All eyes on Asiana Airlines' mileage as merger with Korean Air looms

[Anchor]

The merger approval process between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines is expected to be completed soon, and significant changes in the aviation industry are anticipated.

However, consumers who have accumulated mileage with Asiana Airlines are expressing their grievances, claiming they are suffering losses.

What is going on? Reporter Oh Dae-seong has investigated.

[Report]

A 30-something office worker, Choi, recently received a notification text from Asiana Airlines.

It informed him that 4,000 miles out of his accumulated 90,000 miles would expire this year.

[Choi/Asiana Airlines Passenger: "I don't remember how many years it took, but I accumulated it by spending about 2 to 3 million won a month. I saved it to upgrade seats for a more comfortable trip to Europe with my family."]

He gave up on the elusive mileage tickets and tried to buy items from the mileage shopping mall, but found that difficult as well.

["There was a mall set up by Asiana Airlines, but when I went in, there were no products available. Since it's not possible to book any usable tickets right now, I might end up just losing this..."]

In fact, most of the over 50 affiliate products in the mileage shopping mall are sold out.

Airline mileage is valid for 10 years, but Asiana explained that the significant expiration of miles this year is attributed to the extension of the validity period granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Asiana's mileage is worth about 970 billion won, and the conversion rate for the remaining mileage during the upcoming integration process with Korean Air is a point of interest.

[Shin Cheol-won/Policy Team Leader, Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty: "Mileage is something that consumers accumulate as a result of using services, so it can be considered property rights. I believe it should be recognized equally."]

Asiana Airlines has stated that it will increase the items and quantities available in the mileage shopping mall, while Korean Air has announced that the mileage recognition rate after the merger has not yet been determined.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

