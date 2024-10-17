Prosecution seeks 4-year prison sentence for Hwang Ui-jo for illegal filming

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution has requested a four-year prison sentence for former national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo, who has been indicted on charges of illegal filming.



During the first trial today, the prosecution stated, "The victim's pain and humiliation from the distribution of the video must have been severe, and it is questionable whether Hwang Ui-jo is genuinely remorseful," and requested a four-year prison sentence.



Hwang Ui-jo, who had denied the charges, acknowledged all the allegations and bowed his head, expressing sincere apologies to the victims.



On the other hand, the victims' side has stated that they have no intention of reaching a settlement and are seeking severe punishment.



The sentencing hearing for Hwang Ui-jo is scheduled to take place on Dec. 18, two months from now.



