News 9

Prosecution seeks 4-year prison sentence for Hwang Ui-jo for illegal filming

입력 2024.10.17 (00:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

The prosecution has requested a four-year prison sentence for former national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo, who has been indicted on charges of illegal filming.

During the first trial today, the prosecution stated, "The victim's pain and humiliation from the distribution of the video must have been severe, and it is questionable whether Hwang Ui-jo is genuinely remorseful," and requested a four-year prison sentence.

Hwang Ui-jo, who had denied the charges, acknowledged all the allegations and bowed his head, expressing sincere apologies to the victims.

On the other hand, the victims' side has stated that they have no intention of reaching a settlement and are seeking severe punishment.

The sentencing hearing for Hwang Ui-jo is scheduled to take place on Dec. 18, two months from now.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution seeks 4-year prison sentence for Hwang Ui-jo for illegal filming
    • 입력 2024-10-17 00:39:08
    News 9
The prosecution has requested a four-year prison sentence for former national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo, who has been indicted on charges of illegal filming.

During the first trial today, the prosecution stated, "The victim's pain and humiliation from the distribution of the video must have been severe, and it is questionable whether Hwang Ui-jo is genuinely remorseful," and requested a four-year prison sentence.

Hwang Ui-jo, who had denied the charges, acknowledged all the allegations and bowed his head, expressing sincere apologies to the victims.

On the other hand, the victims' side has stated that they have no intention of reaching a settlement and are seeking severe punishment.

The sentencing hearing for Hwang Ui-jo is scheduled to take place on Dec. 18, two months from now.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선

[속보] 인천 강화군수에 국민의힘 박용철 당선
“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”

“러, 북한군 3천 명 곧 우크라전 배치”…국정원 “정밀 추적 중”
명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락<br>…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”

명태균 ‘친오빠’ 해명 오락가락…야당 “여사가 직접 해명해야”
“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락

“하필이면 경찰청 주차장에”…만취 운전하다 추락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.