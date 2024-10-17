US expresses concern over N. Korea's troop deployment; new sanctions monitoring system MSMT launched

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As reports emerge that North Korea has deployed troops to the Ukraine war, the United States has expressed concern.



In response to the close ties between the one-man dictatorships North Korea and Russia, Western countries in the free democratic camp are also uniting, and today (10.16) they established a new organization to replace the UN Security Council's monitoring of sanctions against North Korea.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.



[Report]



In response to the rumors of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia, the White House immediately expressed concern.



[John Kirby/US National Security Council Spokesperson: "The North Korean soldiers fighting on behalf of Russia, if true, would mark a significant increase in the DPRK and Russia defense relationship."]



As the closeness between North Korea and Russia accelerates, Western countries are also moving quickly to counter it.



Today, 11 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, launched a 'Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team' (MSMT).



After the UN Security Council's expert panel monitoring DPRK sanctions was disbanded due to Russia's veto in March, the 11 countries, led by South Korea, the United States, and Japan, came together to create an alternative organization outside the UN framework.



[Kurt Campbell/US Deputy Secretary of State: "To help fill the void in DPRK sanctions reporting that was created when Russia vetoed the panel of experts earlier this year."]



The MSMT plans to monitor and publish reports on violations of sanctions against North Korea, including arms transactions between North Korea and Russia, and is also working on a plan to circulate these reports to the UN.



Additionally, while currently consisting of 11 countries, there are plans to expand the participating countries and continue reviewing the possibility of making this organization a UN-affiliated body.



[Kim Hong-kyun/First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs: "We will closely cooperate with participating countries to contribute to the faithful implementation of UN sanctions against the DPRK in the international community."]



While operating outside the UN has the advantage of being free from the constraints of Security Council members Russia and China, it also has the disadvantage of lacking the credibility and authority it once had.



There is also a possibility that North Korea and Russia may more openly disregard sanctions against North Korea, which could deepen the concerns of the newly launched MSMT.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



