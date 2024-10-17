What if Lingard enlists in Sangmu? “No problem!”

동영상 고정 취소

A media day was held to determine the final winner of the K League in professional football.



The center of attention was this season's top star, Lingard from FC Seoul.



Lingard, who was signed by FC Seoul this season, appeared at the media day with coach Kim Gi-dong.



Fans' interest is focused on him.



When asked by Gimcheon Sangmu FC's coach Chung Jung-yong which player he would like to bring into the final round, he pointed to Lingard.



[Chung Jung-yong/Gimcheon Sangmu FC Coach: "Then we should call Lingard."]



[Lingard/FC Seoul: "Yes. No problem."]



The K League final round is held in a split league format among the top and bottom six teams.



There are five matches remaining until the 24th of next month.



Who will be the last one to laugh?



