What if Lingard enlists in Sangmu? “No problem!”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The center of attention was this season's top star, Lingard from FC Seoul.
Lingard, who was signed by FC Seoul this season, appeared at the media day with coach Kim Gi-dong.
Fans' interest is focused on him.
When asked by Gimcheon Sangmu FC's coach Chung Jung-yong which player he would like to bring into the final round, he pointed to Lingard.
[Chung Jung-yong/Gimcheon Sangmu FC Coach: "Then we should call Lingard."]
[Lingard/FC Seoul: "Yes. No problem."]
The K League final round is held in a split league format among the top and bottom six teams.
There are five matches remaining until the 24th of next month.
Who will be the last one to laugh?
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- What if Lingard enlists in Sangmu? “No problem!”
-
- 입력 2024-10-17 00:39:10
The center of attention was this season's top star, Lingard from FC Seoul.
Lingard, who was signed by FC Seoul this season, appeared at the media day with coach Kim Gi-dong.
Fans' interest is focused on him.
When asked by Gimcheon Sangmu FC's coach Chung Jung-yong which player he would like to bring into the final round, he pointed to Lingard.
[Chung Jung-yong/Gimcheon Sangmu FC Coach: "Then we should call Lingard."]
[Lingard/FC Seoul: "Yes. No problem."]
The K League final round is held in a split league format among the top and bottom six teams.
There are five matches remaining until the 24th of next month.
Who will be the last one to laugh?
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.