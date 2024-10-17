‘Master of Mobile Attacks’ Chang So-yun becomes women's volleyball coach: “Now it's time to move up the rankings!”
This weekend, the women's professional volleyball league is also set to kick off.
The Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers, which has been considered the weakest team, is signaling a change in rankings under the leadership of legendary middle blocker coach Chang So-yun.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.
[Report]
Chang So-yun, the coach of Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers, is the only female coach in both the men's and women's V-League.
True to her background as a commentator, her declaration of intent was quite remarkable.
[Chang So-yun/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers Coach: "The 'mongoose' is an animal belonging to the mongoose family, known for its fighter spirit. It has the characteristic of not giving up and fighting until the end..."]
With a fierce determination, she has received praise and caution from other team coaches.
[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks Coach: "I hope Coach Chang So-yun brings a fresh breeze to the volleyball scene as a female leader."]
[Chang So-yun/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers Coach: "When we meet in private, he calls me 'noona!' My brother Ko, Thank you!"]
Since its establishment, the team has finished last for three consecutive seasons.
However, this season, Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers is aiming for a leap forward with 197cm tall middle blocker Zhang Yu.
Their strength lies in Zhang Yu's mobile attacks, leveraging her height.
[Park Mi-hee/KBS N Sports Commentator: "Zhang Yu is tall, but her mobile attacks are sufficient and also fast!"]
Zhang Yu's mobile attacks are excellent, reminding us of Chang So-yun's playing days, when she was known as the 'master of mobile attacks'.
[Chang So-yun/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers Coach: "Rather than passing on secrets, Zhang Yu is doing even better than I did. When I tell her to do this or that, she actively accepts it..."]
[Zhang Yu/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers: "I am very grateful for the recognition, and I will do my best in the remaining matches."]
The youngest and weakest team is promising a delightful rebellion. It will be interesting to see how they shake up the dynamics of the V-League starting this week.
This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.
김화영 기자 hwa0@kbs.co.kr
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.