‘Master of Mobile Attacks’ Chang So-yun becomes women's volleyball coach: “Now it's time to move up the rankings!”

[Anchor]

This weekend, the women's professional volleyball league is also set to kick off.

The Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers, which has been considered the weakest team, is signaling a change in rankings under the leadership of legendary middle blocker coach Chang So-yun.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Chang So-yun, the coach of Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers, is the only female coach in both the men's and women's V-League.

True to her background as a commentator, her declaration of intent was quite remarkable.

[Chang So-yun/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers Coach: "The 'mongoose' is an animal belonging to the mongoose family, known for its fighter spirit. It has the characteristic of not giving up and fighting until the end..."]

With a fierce determination, she has received praise and caution from other team coaches.

[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks Coach: "I hope Coach Chang So-yun brings a fresh breeze to the volleyball scene as a female leader."]

[Chang So-yun/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers Coach: "When we meet in private, he calls me 'noona!' My brother Ko, Thank you!"]

Since its establishment, the team has finished last for three consecutive seasons.

However, this season, Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers is aiming for a leap forward with 197cm tall middle blocker Zhang Yu.

Their strength lies in Zhang Yu's mobile attacks, leveraging her height.

[Park Mi-hee/KBS N Sports Commentator: "Zhang Yu is tall, but her mobile attacks are sufficient and also fast!"]

Zhang Yu's mobile attacks are excellent, reminding us of Chang So-yun's playing days, when she was known as the 'master of mobile attacks'.

[Chang So-yun/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers Coach: "Rather than passing on secrets, Zhang Yu is doing even better than I did. When I tell her to do this or that, she actively accepts it..."]

[Zhang Yu/Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers: "I am very grateful for the recognition, and I will do my best in the remaining matches."]

The youngest and weakest team is promising a delightful rebellion. It will be interesting to see how they shake up the dynamics of the V-League starting this week.

This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.

