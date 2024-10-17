Hwang Sun-woo and Woo Sang-hyeok encourage each other at National Sports Festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea's swimming and athletics stars Hwang Sun-woo and Woo Sang-hyeok faced challenges after failing to win medals at the Paris Olympics.



However, at this National Sports Festival, they successfully soared together by boosting each other's spirits.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



As the starting sound echoed, Hwang Sun-woo surged forward with explosive speed.



Hwang Sun-woo, who touched the 100m pad first with an overwhelming race, won his fourth gold medal of the competition with a time 0.29 seconds faster than at the Paris Olympics.



After struggling at the Olympics, he has seen positive results from changing his swimming technique to glide more lightly on the water.



[Hwang Sun-woo/Gangwon Provincial Office: "I think I achieved good records in the 100m and 200m, so I believe this will be a good stepping stone for preparing for the World Cup."]



Having cut through the golden waters, Hwang Sun-woo will swim for his fifth title in the 400-meter individual medley tomorrow.



Hwang Sun-woo also sent a message of support to his close friend and senior in sports, Woo Sang-hyeok, who faced challenges at the Olympics.



[Hwang Sun-woo/Gangwon Provincial Office: "(Woo) Sang-hyeok's high jump inspires me to work hard in swimming. I feel a lot of energy from him. Let's showcase our best performance representing the foundational sports! Fighting!"]



Encouraged by Hwang Sun-woo, Woo Sang-hyeok also soared powerfully, overcoming his slump.



["Wow!! Woo Sang-hyeok, Woo Sang-hyeok."]



He energized the crowd with his bright energy and cleared 2.21 meters to win the competition.



[Woo Sang-hyeok/Yongin City Hall: "I think Hwang Sun-woo felt some pressure, but since he is still young, I want to tell him and cheer him on to overcome that pressure well so we can go for Olympic medals together."]



In women's archery, star Lim Si-hyeon won the gold medal in the individual event in the university division, achieving her fourth title.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



