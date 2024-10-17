[News Today] ‘OPPA’ REFERENCE ROW

We reported yesterday about political broker Myung Tae-kyun releasing a text conversation with First Lady Kim Keon-hee. He's fueling ongoing controversy by saying there's more to disclose. Amidst shifting claims about the identity of 'oppa' mentioned in the texts, the opposition is pressing the First Lady for a direct explanation.



Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the latest presidential primary interference allegation, has said that the man first lady Kim Keon-hee refers to as 'oppa' in an online chat between the two he unveiled Tuesday is Kim's biological older brother.



Myung said that as her brother held animosity against him, she likely sent that appeasing message.



Myung Tae-kyun/ (Oct. 15)

First lady's brother questioned me and she may have felt bad about that and likely sent the message.



But later in another media interview, Myung changed his words and said the 'oppa' refers to Kim's husband, President Yoon Suk Yeol.



It's not the first time he changed his claim. He previously made a threat that if prosecutors arrest him, President Yoon will be impeached in a month, only to say that was a joke one day later.



Myung also said he will disclose more text messages, sparking mixed reaction within the ruling party.



Jang Ye-chan / Ex-PPP Supreme Council member (Oct. 16, CBS Radio)

Myung approached Yoon's camp by saying he was close to Kim Chong-in and Lee Jun-seok, while telling them he had a direct line to the president.



Shin Ji-ho / PPP vice head of strategic planning (Oct. 16, Channel A Radio)

Whether 'oppa' is Yoon or Kim's brother isn't important. Why would her real brother get involved and contact Myung?



The opposition argues that regardless of who the 'oppa,' is, the issue is election manipulation, and continues to pressure the first lady to provide an explanation.



Park Chan-dae / Floor leader, Democratic Party

If the first couple keeps ignoring the issue, suspicion and distrust will grow, speeding up the administration's fall.



The presidential office has dismissed Myung's claim of ongoing communication with the first couple. It noted that the messages were private conversations before Yoon joined the party. It is refraining from further comment and monitoring the situation.