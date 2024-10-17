News Today

[News Today] NK SANCTIONS MONITORING TEAM

[LEAD]
The U.S. has expressed concerns over rumored Russia's deployment of North Korean troops in the war. In response, western nations are uniting against tightening North Korea-Russia ties. A new monitoring system was launched yesterday, replacing a UN body dissolved by a Russian veto. This initiative, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan among eleven countries, aims to bolster sanctions oversight.

[REPORT]
The White House immediately expressed its concern over Russia's deployment of North Korean troops.

John Kirby/ White House Nat'l Security Communications Advisor
The North Korean soldiers fighting on behalf of Russia, if true, it would mark a significant increase in the DPRK and Russia defense relationship.

As North Korea and Russia appear to be quickly strengthening their ties, various countries including the U.S are moving quickly to prevent it.

South Korea launched on Wednesday the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team which includes eleven nations, namely South Korea, the United States, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

These eleven nations organized an alternative body outside of the United Nations following the dismantlement of the UN Security Council's panel of experts that had monitored North Korea's sanctions violations due to Russia's veto.

Kurt Campbell/ U.S. Deputy Secretary of State
To help fill the void in DPRK-related sanctions reporting that was created when Russia vetoed the panel of experts earlier this year.

The MSMT plans to monitor North Korea's arms deals and sanctions violations and publish reports, which could be distributed in the UN.

South Korea will also try to increase the number of member nations and make the MSMT a UN affiliated agency.

Kim Hong-kyun/ 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs
We'll work closely with members to help MSMT ensure the international community's faithful implementation of UN sanctions against N. Korea.

Although the organization can remain free from the influence of UN Security Council Permanent Members Russia and China if it is operated outside of the UN, the downside is that it would lack public trust and authority.

The road ahead of the nascent MSMT looks bumpy as North Korea and Russia may ignore sanctions more blatantly.

