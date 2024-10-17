News Today

[News Today] ROW OVER SELFIES WITH HANNI

입력 2024.10.17 (16:41) 수정 2024.10.17 (16:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
NewJeans' Hanni attended the National Assembly's labor committee audit as a witness on the 15th, but controversy stirred when Choi Min-hee, chair of the Science and Communications Committee, reportedly met privately with Hanni, disrupting proceedings. Also, a Hanwha Ocean executive, present for a separate inquiry, sparked scandal by taking a selfie with her.

[REPORT]
NewJeans member Hanni appeared as a witness at the National Assembly's labor committee audit.

Choi Min-hee, chair of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee, was spotted among crowds flocking to see the singer.

During the audit, disputes eupted over Choi's private meeting with Hanni.

Park Jeong-hun/ Broadcasting and Communications Committee (PPP)
How could you meet her separately during the committee meeting? (How could I have met her at that time? What do you mean?)

Park Jeong-hun/ Broadcasting and Communications Committee (PPP)
You went to meet her, didn't you? (Yes.) You did meet her? (Yes. why not?)

Choi Min-hee/ Chair, Broadcasting and Communications Committee (DP)
I went after a call. Why should I explain that!

The meeting was adjourned for an hour over the issue.

Choi acknowledged her meeting with Hanni, but added that it was not during a parliamentary meeting.

During the labor committee audit, a Hanwha Ocean executive, summoned as a witness for a shipyard fatality, was caught smiling and taking a selfie with Hanni.

Kim Tae-seon/ Environment and Labor Committee (DP)
(Hanni was very nervous.) So you took a selfie? Someone's died and you're taking a selfie? (Yes, I apologize.) Can you really smile right now?

Hanwha Ocean, through a statement by the CEO, apologized to the public, the National Assembly, and the bereaved family for the executive's inappropriate behavior.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ROW OVER SELFIES WITH HANNI
    • 입력 2024-10-17 16:41:06
    • 수정2024-10-17 16:43:04
    News Today

[LEAD]
NewJeans' Hanni attended the National Assembly's labor committee audit as a witness on the 15th, but controversy stirred when Choi Min-hee, chair of the Science and Communications Committee, reportedly met privately with Hanni, disrupting proceedings. Also, a Hanwha Ocean executive, present for a separate inquiry, sparked scandal by taking a selfie with her.

[REPORT]
NewJeans member Hanni appeared as a witness at the National Assembly's labor committee audit.

Choi Min-hee, chair of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee, was spotted among crowds flocking to see the singer.

During the audit, disputes eupted over Choi's private meeting with Hanni.

Park Jeong-hun/ Broadcasting and Communications Committee (PPP)
How could you meet her separately during the committee meeting? (How could I have met her at that time? What do you mean?)

Park Jeong-hun/ Broadcasting and Communications Committee (PPP)
You went to meet her, didn't you? (Yes.) You did meet her? (Yes. why not?)

Choi Min-hee/ Chair, Broadcasting and Communications Committee (DP)
I went after a call. Why should I explain that!

The meeting was adjourned for an hour over the issue.

Choi acknowledged her meeting with Hanni, but added that it was not during a parliamentary meeting.

During the labor committee audit, a Hanwha Ocean executive, summoned as a witness for a shipyard fatality, was caught smiling and taking a selfie with Hanni.

Kim Tae-seon/ Environment and Labor Committee (DP)
(Hanni was very nervous.) So you took a selfie? Someone's died and you're taking a selfie? (Yes, I apologize.) Can you really smile right now?

Hanwha Ocean, through a statement by the CEO, apologized to the public, the National Assembly, and the bereaved family for the executive's inappropriate behavior.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 “많은 저항 있지만 4대 개혁 완수할 것…절체절명 과제”

윤 대통령 “많은 저항 있지만 4대 개혁 완수할 것…절체절명 과제”
“김건희 여사, 도이치 주가조작 몰랐다”…검찰, 불기소 처분

“김건희 여사, 도이치 주가조작 몰랐다”…검찰, 불기소 처분
한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단해야”…민주, 특검법 세 번째 발의

한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단해야”…민주, 특검법 세 번째 발의
김광호 전 서울경찰청장 무죄<br>…‘경찰 수뇌부’ 책임 인정 안돼

김광호 전 서울경찰청장 무죄…‘경찰 수뇌부’ 책임 인정 안돼
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.