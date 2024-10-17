[News Today] ROW OVER SELFIES WITH HANNI

NewJeans' Hanni attended the National Assembly's labor committee audit as a witness on the 15th, but controversy stirred when Choi Min-hee, chair of the Science and Communications Committee, reportedly met privately with Hanni, disrupting proceedings. Also, a Hanwha Ocean executive, present for a separate inquiry, sparked scandal by taking a selfie with her.



NewJeans member Hanni appeared as a witness at the National Assembly's labor committee audit.



Choi Min-hee, chair of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee, was spotted among crowds flocking to see the singer.



During the audit, disputes eupted over Choi's private meeting with Hanni.



Park Jeong-hun/ Broadcasting and Communications Committee (PPP)

How could you meet her separately during the committee meeting? (How could I have met her at that time? What do you mean?)



Park Jeong-hun/ Broadcasting and Communications Committee (PPP)

You went to meet her, didn't you? (Yes.) You did meet her? (Yes. why not?)



Choi Min-hee/ Chair, Broadcasting and Communications Committee (DP)

I went after a call. Why should I explain that!



The meeting was adjourned for an hour over the issue.



Choi acknowledged her meeting with Hanni, but added that it was not during a parliamentary meeting.



During the labor committee audit, a Hanwha Ocean executive, summoned as a witness for a shipyard fatality, was caught smiling and taking a selfie with Hanni.



Kim Tae-seon/ Environment and Labor Committee (DP)

(Hanni was very nervous.) So you took a selfie? Someone's died and you're taking a selfie? (Yes, I apologize.) Can you really smile right now?



Hanwha Ocean, through a statement by the CEO, apologized to the public, the National Assembly, and the bereaved family for the executive's inappropriate behavior.