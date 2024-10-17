[News Today] HAN KANG BOOKS FLY OFF SHELVES

The 'Han Kang Wave', sparked by her historic Nobel Prize in Literature win, continues. Over a million copies of her books have been sold in just six days. Han Kang voiced her wish to focus on her writing.



The Han Kang boom is visible in bookstores these days after the author became the first Korean to win a Nobel Prize in Literature.



Over one million of her books have been sold at major bookstores in six days.



Jang Soon-ho / Seoul resident

I wanted to buy a Han Kang book to show the Korean people's love and support for her accomplishment.



Printing houses that have struggled with declining publication welcome the much needed boost. Bookstores are also all smiles to see a surge in customers.



Kwon Gi-won / Young poong Bookstore

We believe the Han Kang syndrome will have a ripple effect on other authors as well and won't be a one-off.



The acclaimed author who has been rather quiet since the Nobel Prize win is also seen gradually carrying out new activities.



She has published a short prose in a literary magazine that talks about her memory of her maternal grandmother.



Also in an interview with a foreign media outlet, she made a critical comment saying there were many opportunities to learn from history but tragedies continue to occur, and added that she wanted to focus on writing.



Han Kang/ Author (Oct. 13, SVT)

I want to be quiet, there are many troubles in the world. Maybe we should be more calm.



On Thursday, in her first official schedule since the Nobel prize win, Han will attend the Pony Chung Foundation's Innovation Award ceremony.