[News Today] HAN KANG BOOKS FLY OFF SHELVES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The 'Han Kang Wave', sparked by her historic Nobel Prize in Literature win, continues. Over a million copies of her books have been sold in just six days. Han Kang voiced her wish to focus on her writing.
[REPORT]
The Han Kang boom is visible in bookstores these days after the author became the first Korean to win a Nobel Prize in Literature.
Over one million of her books have been sold at major bookstores in six days.
Jang Soon-ho / Seoul resident
I wanted to buy a Han Kang book to show the Korean people's love and support for her accomplishment.
Printing houses that have struggled with declining publication welcome the much needed boost. Bookstores are also all smiles to see a surge in customers.
Kwon Gi-won / Young poong Bookstore
We believe the Han Kang syndrome will have a ripple effect on other authors as well and won't be a one-off.
The acclaimed author who has been rather quiet since the Nobel Prize win is also seen gradually carrying out new activities.
She has published a short prose in a literary magazine that talks about her memory of her maternal grandmother.
Also in an interview with a foreign media outlet, she made a critical comment saying there were many opportunities to learn from history but tragedies continue to occur, and added that she wanted to focus on writing.
Han Kang/ Author (Oct. 13, SVT)
I want to be quiet, there are many troubles in the world. Maybe we should be more calm.
On Thursday, in her first official schedule since the Nobel prize win, Han will attend the Pony Chung Foundation's Innovation Award ceremony.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] HAN KANG BOOKS FLY OFF SHELVES
-
- 입력 2024-10-17 16:45:36
- 수정2024-10-17 16:49:10
[LEAD]
The 'Han Kang Wave', sparked by her historic Nobel Prize in Literature win, continues. Over a million copies of her books have been sold in just six days. Han Kang voiced her wish to focus on her writing.
[REPORT]
The Han Kang boom is visible in bookstores these days after the author became the first Korean to win a Nobel Prize in Literature.
Over one million of her books have been sold at major bookstores in six days.
Jang Soon-ho / Seoul resident
I wanted to buy a Han Kang book to show the Korean people's love and support for her accomplishment.
Printing houses that have struggled with declining publication welcome the much needed boost. Bookstores are also all smiles to see a surge in customers.
Kwon Gi-won / Young poong Bookstore
We believe the Han Kang syndrome will have a ripple effect on other authors as well and won't be a one-off.
The acclaimed author who has been rather quiet since the Nobel Prize win is also seen gradually carrying out new activities.
She has published a short prose in a literary magazine that talks about her memory of her maternal grandmother.
Also in an interview with a foreign media outlet, she made a critical comment saying there were many opportunities to learn from history but tragedies continue to occur, and added that she wanted to focus on writing.
Han Kang/ Author (Oct. 13, SVT)
I want to be quiet, there are many troubles in the world. Maybe we should be more calm.
On Thursday, in her first official schedule since the Nobel prize win, Han will attend the Pony Chung Foundation's Innovation Award ceremony.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.