[News Today] J-HOPE DISCHARGED FROM MILITARY

BTS member J-Hope completed his mandatory military service and was discharged on Thursday morning.



In April last year, J-Hope became the second BTS member to enlist in the military, following in the footsteps of the group's oldest member Jin.



J-Hope served as a drill instructor at an Army boot camp in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province.



His agency BIGHIT said that no special events for J-Hope's discharge have been planned for safety reasons.



Recalling his military life, J-Hope said last month that he felt proud and fulfilled.