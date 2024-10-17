[News Today] SSaW RETURNS WITH ALBUM REMIX
[LEAD]
Fusion rock band Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter is re-releasing their album from 35 years ago. What significance does this hold? We take a look.
[REPORT]
Rock band SSaW's hit song 'Someone's Dream' was released in October, 1989.
The band's second album, in which this hit track was included, returns as a newly mixed album.
The band's leader Kim Jong-jin delivered this news on Wednesday at the press conference marking the 35th anniversary of the second album release.
The voices in the analog tapes were re-mixed and interpreted in a more modern fashion to produce a music file for streaming and a limited edition album.
When the band's second regular album was released, it was praised as music ahead of its time. It was also included in the 100 greatest Korean pop albums selected by the press and industry experts.
Kim said he hopes the remixed album would be enjoyed by both the older generation and their children.
