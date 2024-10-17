News 9

Ruling party relieves after victory in Busan; opposition holds ground in Jeonnam amid mixed evaluations

[Anchor]

Following the results of this by-elections, there were mixed evaluations regarding the role of leader Han Dong-hoon within the People Power Party, and the opposition interpreted the voters' sentiments in the election for the mayor of Yeonggwang in various ways.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party has won in Geumjeong, Busan.

It is traditionally a stronghold for conservatives, but there were polls suggesting a close race amid fierce calls for a regime judgment and the opposition's candidate unification.

In Gangwha, Incheon, there were concerns that the former mayor of Incheon running as an independent might lead to a split in support.

However, when the results came in, both locations saw a decisive victory for the ruling party.

Those around leader Han Dong-hoon evaluated that his leadership, which has been advocating for reform, was effective.

[Shin Ji-ho/Deputy Chief of Strategy and Planning, People Power Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "I think the traditional support base of our party has been very shaken, and in that atmosphere of silence, perhaps they have put their trust in leader Han Dong-hoon's self-help measures…."]

The response from the pro-Yoon faction was different.

[Kweon Seong-dong/People Power Party/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, Bae Seung-hee': "Since it was an election to select heads of administrative agencies, I don't think it had a significant impact."]

The Democratic Party successfully defended two seats in Jeonnam Province, overcoming a fierce three-way competition among the opposition.

It was evaluated that they maintained their status as the leading opposition in the Honam region, and this has strengthened the future prospects for Representative Lee Jae-myung.

[Jeon Yong-gi/Democratic Party/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "When looking at the elections in Yeonggwang and other areas overall, it is evaluated that they led it stably…."]

However, there were differing evaluations regarding the strong performance of candidates from the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, both exceeding 25% of the vote in Yeonggwang, which is a stronghold for the Democratic Party.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Setting aside TK(Daegu and Gyeongbuk), whether they show expandability in PK(Busan and Gyeongnam)…. In the general election held under Lee Jae-myung's leadership, they lost West Busan, and the fact that they received fewer votes than in the general election, even in Geumjeong, must be very painful."]

Both the ruling and opposition parties expressed relief at maintaining the status quo, but showed subtle differences in their evaluations.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

