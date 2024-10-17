News 9

By-elections follow predictable patterns with parties securing strongholds

[Anchor]

Hello everyone, this is the 9 o'clock news on Oct. 17.

In the by-elections held yesterday (10.16), both the ruling and opposition parties won in their traditionally strong regions.

The People Power Party and the Democratic Party each elected two local government heads, and a candidate from the progressive camp was elected as the Superintendent of Education in Seoul.

Our first report comes from reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

There were no surprises.

In the election for the mayor of Busan's Geumjeong District, classified as a conservative stronghold, People Power Party candidate Yoon Il-hyun significantly outperformed the Democratic Party's single opposition candidate Kim Kyeong-ji by a margin of 22.07 percentage points.

In the by-election for the mayor of Incheon’s Ganghwa County, People Power Party candidate Park Yong-cheol also confirmed the conservative stronghold by defeating Democratic Party candidate Han Yeon-hee.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I believe the people's will for this election is to renew and change the old politics. Our People Power Party will follow that command. I will take the lead and will not hold back."]

The Democratic Party won all seats in Honam, known as the 'heart of the party'.

In the fiercely contested three-way race among the Democratic Party, The Rebuilding Korea Party, and the Progressive Party for the re-election of the mayor of Yeonggwang County in Jeollanam-do, Democratic Party candidate Jang Se-il was elected with a vote rate of 41.08%, followed by Progressive Party candidate Lee Seok-ha and The Rebuilding Korea Party candidate Jang Hyean.

In the election for the mayor of Gokseong County in Jeollanam-do, Democratic Party candidate Jo Sang-rae defeated The Rebuilding Korea Party candidate Park Woong-du.

[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "We will respect the choice of our citizens and strive to pave the way for a better world and better lives for our citizens."]

In the by-election for the Superintendent of Education in Seoul, which recorded a low voter turnout of around 23%, the votes leaned towards the progressive camp.

Progressive candidate Jung Keun-sik received 50.24% of the votes, surpassing conservative candidate Cho Jun-hyuk by 4.31 percentage points.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

