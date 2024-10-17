News 9

Zelensky: "DPRK is effectively participating in the war"; Russia: "Ukraine needs to get its act together"

[Anchor]

Regarding the suspicion that North Korea is sending personnel to Russia, which is currently at war, Ukrainian President Zelensky claimed that North Korean military is effectively participating in the conflict.

He also appealed for Ukraine's NATO membership, to which Russia responded by telling him to get a grip.

Jo Bit-na reports.

[Report]

Standing at the podium in parliament, Ukrainian President Zelensky claimed, based on reports from his country's intelligence agencies, that North Korea is effectively participating on the side of Russia.

He stated that North Korea is sending not only weapons but also personnel to assist Russia.

[Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "(The personnel sent by North Korea) are being sent as factory workers and soldiers for Russia. This means that a second country is effectively participating in the war on the side of Russia."]

Reports regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia continue in Ukraine.

There are also reports from more advanced sources that 10,000 North Korean infantry currently training in the Russian Far East are expected to be deployed in rotation near the Russian border.

The British public broadcaster BBC also reported, citing local sources in Russia, that "while they were absolutely nowhere near 3,000, a number of North Koreans have arrived and were stationed in one of the Russian military bases in the Far East."

Russia has dismissed the rumors of North Korea's troop deployments.

[Maria Zakharova/Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson/Local time: Oct. 16th: "The composition of participants in the special military operation is determined by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Ukrainian regime should focus on their own issues."]

The Kremlin also responded to President Zelensky's publicly announced 'Victory Plan,' stating that Ukraine is pushing for a conflict between NATO and Russia and urged him to get a grip.

Ukraine's 'Victory Plan' centers on NATO membership and the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons.

In Europe, an EU summit, a NATO defense ministers' meeting, and a summit of the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany will be held in succession.

With the rumors of North Korea's troop deployments being raised, there is keen interest in what stance will be taken regarding support for Ukraine.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.

