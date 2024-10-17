News 9

N. Korea's road explosion causes concerns on Yeonpyeong Island

입력 2024.10.17 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As North Korea continues to escalate military tensions, residents of the five islands in the West Sea are also on high alert.

Our military is paying close attention to the recent sudden withdrawal of Chinese fishing boats operating near Yeonpyeong Island.

This is Lee Jung-min reporting.

[Report]

From the observation deck on Daeyeonpyeong Island in Incheon, the North's Hwanghae Province is faintly visible just 12 km away.

In this area, which appears hazy through the sea fog, North Korea has deployed coastal artillery and has been opening fire frequently.

The Marine Corps has tightened its vigilance.

[Lee In-young/Commander of the Marine Corps Yeonpyeong Unit: "There have been instances of personnel from the enemy's higher command visiting the front area, and we believe these could be preparations for future provocations...."]

The military has particularly noted that more than 40 Chinese fishing boats that were operating near Yeonpyeong Island suddenly withdrew just yesterday (10.16).

As tensions between the North and South continue to rise, residents' anxiety is also increasing.

[Park Sang-ik/Yeonpyeong Island Resident: "Since this area was directly hit by artillery in the past, residents are very sensitive and have many concerns."]

There are also worries about the impact on livelihoods such as tourism and crab fishing.

[Han Gwi-sook/Yeonpyeong Island Resident: "Having North Korea next door, it is true that we feel uneasy. However, we have to live and make a living here...."]

Incheon City and Ongjin County have begun inspections of seven evacuation shelters on Daeyeonpyeong Island.

[Yoo Jeong-bok/Mayor of Incheon: "There are no particular abnormal signs, but in any case, we will defend the area, reassure residents, and if there is any provocation, we will respond strongly...."]

Local governments plan to keep the shelters open 24 hours and establish an emergency communication network with the military and police to assist residents in evacuating if necessary.

This is KBS News Lee Jung-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea's road explosion causes concerns on Yeonpyeong Island
    • 입력 2024-10-17 23:49:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

As North Korea continues to escalate military tensions, residents of the five islands in the West Sea are also on high alert.

Our military is paying close attention to the recent sudden withdrawal of Chinese fishing boats operating near Yeonpyeong Island.

This is Lee Jung-min reporting.

[Report]

From the observation deck on Daeyeonpyeong Island in Incheon, the North's Hwanghae Province is faintly visible just 12 km away.

In this area, which appears hazy through the sea fog, North Korea has deployed coastal artillery and has been opening fire frequently.

The Marine Corps has tightened its vigilance.

[Lee In-young/Commander of the Marine Corps Yeonpyeong Unit: "There have been instances of personnel from the enemy's higher command visiting the front area, and we believe these could be preparations for future provocations...."]

The military has particularly noted that more than 40 Chinese fishing boats that were operating near Yeonpyeong Island suddenly withdrew just yesterday (10.16).

As tensions between the North and South continue to rise, residents' anxiety is also increasing.

[Park Sang-ik/Yeonpyeong Island Resident: "Since this area was directly hit by artillery in the past, residents are very sensitive and have many concerns."]

There are also worries about the impact on livelihoods such as tourism and crab fishing.

[Han Gwi-sook/Yeonpyeong Island Resident: "Having North Korea next door, it is true that we feel uneasy. However, we have to live and make a living here...."]

Incheon City and Ongjin County have begun inspections of seven evacuation shelters on Daeyeonpyeong Island.

[Yoo Jeong-bok/Mayor of Incheon: "There are no particular abnormal signs, but in any case, we will defend the area, reassure residents, and if there is any provocation, we will respond strongly...."]

Local governments plan to keep the shelters open 24 hours and establish an emergency communication network with the military and police to assist residents in evacuating if necessary.

This is KBS News Lee Jung-min.
이정민
이정민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’
[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 <br>전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?

[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?
젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”<br>…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”

젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”
내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의

내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.