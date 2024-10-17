N. Korea's road explosion causes concerns on Yeonpyeong Island

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As North Korea continues to escalate military tensions, residents of the five islands in the West Sea are also on high alert.



Our military is paying close attention to the recent sudden withdrawal of Chinese fishing boats operating near Yeonpyeong Island.



This is Lee Jung-min reporting.



[Report]



From the observation deck on Daeyeonpyeong Island in Incheon, the North's Hwanghae Province is faintly visible just 12 km away.



In this area, which appears hazy through the sea fog, North Korea has deployed coastal artillery and has been opening fire frequently.



The Marine Corps has tightened its vigilance.



[Lee In-young/Commander of the Marine Corps Yeonpyeong Unit: "There have been instances of personnel from the enemy's higher command visiting the front area, and we believe these could be preparations for future provocations...."]



The military has particularly noted that more than 40 Chinese fishing boats that were operating near Yeonpyeong Island suddenly withdrew just yesterday (10.16).



As tensions between the North and South continue to rise, residents' anxiety is also increasing.



[Park Sang-ik/Yeonpyeong Island Resident: "Since this area was directly hit by artillery in the past, residents are very sensitive and have many concerns."]



There are also worries about the impact on livelihoods such as tourism and crab fishing.



[Han Gwi-sook/Yeonpyeong Island Resident: "Having North Korea next door, it is true that we feel uneasy. However, we have to live and make a living here...."]



Incheon City and Ongjin County have begun inspections of seven evacuation shelters on Daeyeonpyeong Island.



[Yoo Jeong-bok/Mayor of Incheon: "There are no particular abnormal signs, but in any case, we will defend the area, reassure residents, and if there is any provocation, we will respond strongly...."]



Local governments plan to keep the shelters open 24 hours and establish an emergency communication network with the military and police to assist residents in evacuating if necessary.



This is KBS News Lee Jung-min.



