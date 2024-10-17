Heavy autumn rain to fall nationwide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (10.17) was a bit warmer than usual for autumn, but starting tomorrow (10.18) and through the weekend, rain is expected to fall, causing temperatures to drop.



A significant amount of rain is forecasted for this autumn, so please be cautious to avoid any damage.



This is meteorological expert Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



Under a cloudless sky, the silver grass sways gently.



It is a clear autumn scene, but the temperature was about 5 degrees higher than the average.



[Shin Seol-ah/Incheon Michuhol District: "It's mid-October, but the weather is too hot. I dressed my baby in long sleeves, but it's so hot that I just rolled up the sleeves to make it short-sleeved."]



Today's daytime temperature reached 25.7 degrees in Seoul and 21 degrees in Daegwallyeong.



Starting tomorrow, a noisy autumn rain will sweep across the country, bringing temperatures back to average levels.



By the day after tomorrow (10.19), the eastern coast of Gangwon and mountainous areas may receive more than 120mm of rain, while Busan and the southern coast of Gyeongnam could see over 100mm in some places.



Particularly from late tomorrow afternoon until the early hours of the day after tomorrow, there will be a concentration of strong rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.



With a lot of rain for autumn, drainage systems may be blocked by fallen leaves and other debris.



Coastal areas should be cautious of flooding damage as high tides are expected to continue through the weekend, along with high waves.



Over the weekend, strong cold winds will blow across the country.



On Sunday, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 9 degrees, the lowest so far this autumn.



[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "After the rain stops, cold air from the north will move south starting Saturday afternoon, causing a significant drop in temperature, and as the wind gradually strengthens, the perceived temperature will be even lower."]



The Meteorological Administration has forecasted that the first snow may fall in the high mountains of Gangwon during the weekend due to the low temperatures.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!