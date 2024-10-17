News 9

Heavy autumn rain to fall nationwide

입력 2024.10.17 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (10.17) was a bit warmer than usual for autumn, but starting tomorrow (10.18) and through the weekend, rain is expected to fall, causing temperatures to drop.

A significant amount of rain is forecasted for this autumn, so please be cautious to avoid any damage.

This is meteorological expert Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

Under a cloudless sky, the silver grass sways gently.

It is a clear autumn scene, but the temperature was about 5 degrees higher than the average.

[Shin Seol-ah/Incheon Michuhol District: "It's mid-October, but the weather is too hot. I dressed my baby in long sleeves, but it's so hot that I just rolled up the sleeves to make it short-sleeved."]

Today's daytime temperature reached 25.7 degrees in Seoul and 21 degrees in Daegwallyeong.

Starting tomorrow, a noisy autumn rain will sweep across the country, bringing temperatures back to average levels.

By the day after tomorrow (10.19), the eastern coast of Gangwon and mountainous areas may receive more than 120mm of rain, while Busan and the southern coast of Gyeongnam could see over 100mm in some places.

Particularly from late tomorrow afternoon until the early hours of the day after tomorrow, there will be a concentration of strong rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

With a lot of rain for autumn, drainage systems may be blocked by fallen leaves and other debris.

Coastal areas should be cautious of flooding damage as high tides are expected to continue through the weekend, along with high waves.

Over the weekend, strong cold winds will blow across the country.

On Sunday, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 9 degrees, the lowest so far this autumn.

[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "After the rain stops, cold air from the north will move south starting Saturday afternoon, causing a significant drop in temperature, and as the wind gradually strengthens, the perceived temperature will be even lower."]

The Meteorological Administration has forecasted that the first snow may fall in the high mountains of Gangwon during the weekend due to the low temperatures.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy autumn rain to fall nationwide
    • 입력 2024-10-17 23:49:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (10.17) was a bit warmer than usual for autumn, but starting tomorrow (10.18) and through the weekend, rain is expected to fall, causing temperatures to drop.

A significant amount of rain is forecasted for this autumn, so please be cautious to avoid any damage.

This is meteorological expert Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

Under a cloudless sky, the silver grass sways gently.

It is a clear autumn scene, but the temperature was about 5 degrees higher than the average.

[Shin Seol-ah/Incheon Michuhol District: "It's mid-October, but the weather is too hot. I dressed my baby in long sleeves, but it's so hot that I just rolled up the sleeves to make it short-sleeved."]

Today's daytime temperature reached 25.7 degrees in Seoul and 21 degrees in Daegwallyeong.

Starting tomorrow, a noisy autumn rain will sweep across the country, bringing temperatures back to average levels.

By the day after tomorrow (10.19), the eastern coast of Gangwon and mountainous areas may receive more than 120mm of rain, while Busan and the southern coast of Gyeongnam could see over 100mm in some places.

Particularly from late tomorrow afternoon until the early hours of the day after tomorrow, there will be a concentration of strong rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

With a lot of rain for autumn, drainage systems may be blocked by fallen leaves and other debris.

Coastal areas should be cautious of flooding damage as high tides are expected to continue through the weekend, along with high waves.

Over the weekend, strong cold winds will blow across the country.

On Sunday, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 9 degrees, the lowest so far this autumn.

[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "After the rain stops, cold air from the north will move south starting Saturday afternoon, causing a significant drop in temperature, and as the wind gradually strengthens, the perceived temperature will be even lower."]

The Meteorological Administration has forecasted that the first snow may fall in the high mountains of Gangwon during the weekend due to the low temperatures.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’
[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 <br>전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?

[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?
젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”<br>…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”

젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”
내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의

내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.