Opposition party proposes third ‘Special Prosecutor Act'; PPP Leader Han demands Mrs. Kim suspend public activities

2024.10.17

[Anchor]

Right after the prosecution's decision not to indict, the Democratic Party proposed a renewed special prosecution bill regarding Mrs. Kim, adding allegations related to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, marking the third proposal.

The People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon demanded a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office and the suspension of Mrs. Kim's public activities.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

As news of the non-indictment was announced, a heated debate erupted in the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee's audit session.

[Kim Seung-won/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "The prosecution is heading towards its own destruction. They are under the illusion that power will always protect them, but that day will not last long."]

[Park Jun-tae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "They say that the investigation into the allegations against Mrs. Kim Keon-hee is lenient regarding all crimes and suspicions, and yet they claim that the investigation into Representative Lee Jae-myung is all political retaliation."]

The Democratic Party proposed the third 'Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecution Act' today (10.17), following the introduction of a bill to amend the rules for a permanent special prosecution yesterday (10.16).

The number of investigation targets has significantly increased from eight items in the previously discarded special prosecution act to thirteen.

In particular, allegations related to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, such as illegal opinion polling, election interference, and state affairs manipulation, have been added.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "If a veto is exercised again, I clearly warn that it will face national resistance and the speed of the regime's downfall will accelerate."]

The Democratic Party also announced its intention to impeach the Prosecutor General and the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Meanwhile, PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon presented what he called the 'three major demands' to the presidential office.

These include personnel reshuffle related to Mrs. Kim, suspension of Mrs. Kim's public activities, and cooperation in clarifying the allegations.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "As issues related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee continue to overshadow all politics, the reform efforts of our government are not receiving public support."]

With PPP Leader Han fully advocating for 'reshuffle', attention is focused on his upcoming meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol early next week.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

