Presidential office remains silent on prosecutor's decision not to indict First Lady

[Anchor]



The presidential office has not issued a separate statement regarding the prosecution's decision not to indict the First Lady and Representative Han Dong-hoon's calls for reform.



It is expected that the presidential office will finalize the establishment of the Second Office as soon as the National Assembly's audit concludes.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



The presidential office has not made an official statement regarding the prosecution's decision not to indict First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



However, there is a significant internal perception that the investigation itself was unjust.



It is said that "investigating a case from over ten years ago for several years until charges emerged is a prohibited 'separate investigation'."



The presidential office also did not make any special comments regarding Representative Han, who has called for personnel reform and a halt to Kim's public activities.



Since a meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Representative Han is scheduled for early next week, it seems there is no immediate need to respond.



A presidential office official stated, "The specific date and format of the meeting will soon be finalized."



In the meantime, the presidential office is focusing on preparing follow-up measures.



As soon as the National Assembly's audit concludes, the Second Office which will assist Kim, is expected to launch.



It has been reported that Jang Soon-chil, the second secretary for civil society, has been appointed as the head of the Second Office.



Regarding the results of the recent by-election, the presidential office stated, "We will accept the people's will and make changes where there are shortcomings."



President Yoon emphasized at the national member's conference of the council for the Better Tomorrow Movement that he will complete the so-called four major reforms, even if there are difficulties.



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



