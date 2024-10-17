News 9

Multiple police officers suspended amid embezzlement and harrassment allegations

[Anchor]

A police officer who made sexual harassment remarks at a police station in Seoul has been suspended, and police officers who embezzled seized items worth hundreds of millions of won have also been caught one after another.

These items were seized from civil crimes such as illegal gambling and voice phishing, leading to even greater criticism.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

Officer A from the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul enters the court for a detention hearing.

He is suspected of embezzling valuables worth hundreds of millions of won that were seized during an illegal gambling investigation while managing the seized items in the investigation department until earlier this year.

[Officer A/Gangnam Police Station Crime Prevention Response Division: "(Where did you use the embezzled money?)…. (Did you not think you would get caught?)…."]

The crime was revealed through an investigation into the status of seized items, and Officer A was urgently arrested in his office on Oct. 14 and has been suspended from his position.

Yesterday (10.16), a case of embezzlement of seized items occurred at the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul.

Officer B, belonging to the Criminal Investigation Division, was urgently arrested on suspicion of embezzling valuables worth hundreds of millions of won seized during a voice phishing investigation.

Additionally, at the Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul, Officer C has been placed on standby due to allegations of making sexual harassment remarks to a subordinate.

[Kwak Dae-kyung/Professor at Dongguk University Police and Criminal Justice College: "I believe that continuous and systematic education and awareness are essential to establish professional ethics. (For seized items) it is necessary to periodically check whether the items and amounts are correct…."]

With the emergence of embezzlement of seized items and sexual harassment allegations, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has begun a fact-finding investigation.

The National Police Agency has decided to conduct a comprehensive investigation into seized items at police stations nationwide for eight days starting tomorrow (10.18).

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

