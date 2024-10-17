Kim Kwang-ho acquitted in first trial for inadequate response to Itaewon disaster; court states “It was difficult to foresee the disaster”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first trial court has acquitted former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho, who was indicted for inadequate response to the Itaewon disaster.



The court determined that it was difficult to sufficiently anticipate the risks of a large-scale accident and that professional negligence was not strictly proven.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



Former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho, who was indicted in January for inadequately responding to the Itaewon disaster.



[Kim Kwang-ho/Former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief: "(Do you really think you have no responsibility for the disaster?) ..."]



The prosecution sought a five-year prison sentence for the former chief, but the first trial court acquitted him.



The court concluded that it would have been difficult for the former chief to sufficiently anticipate the risks of a large-scale accident.



While expressing deep regret that the national functions did not operate properly during a social disaster, the court stated that it was difficult to see that professional negligence or causation was strictly proven based solely on the evidence submitted by the prosecution.



The court also noted that the former chief had directed the establishment of measures ahead of Halloween and had issued orders to dispatch units after receiving reports of the disaster.



Kim, who was the chief superintendent general, was the highest-ranking officer among those indicted in connection with the Itaewon disaster and was dismissed from his position in June.



Former Seoul Metropolitan Police 112 Situation Manager Ryu Mi-jin and former 112 Situation Team Leader Jeong Dae-kyung, who were indicted on the same charges, were also acquitted.



The families of the victims strongly protested the acquittal.



[Lee Jeong-min/Chairman of the Itaewon Disaster Victims' Family Association: "'There seems to be a problem, but there is no crime.' What does this even mean? What can the public power of the Republic of Korea do for its citizens?"]



Former Yongsan Police Chief Lee Im-jae, who was indicted on the same charges, received a three-year prison sentence, while Park Hee-yeong, the head of Yongsan District Office, was acquitted.



With the verdict for the former chief, the first trial for most key individuals related to the Itaewon disaster has concluded.



This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



