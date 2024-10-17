News 9

Kim Kwang-ho acquitted in first trial for inadequate response to Itaewon disaster; court states “It was difficult to foresee the disaster”

입력 2024.10.17 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The first trial court has acquitted former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho, who was indicted for inadequate response to the Itaewon disaster.

The court determined that it was difficult to sufficiently anticipate the risks of a large-scale accident and that professional negligence was not strictly proven.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho, who was indicted in January for inadequately responding to the Itaewon disaster.

[Kim Kwang-ho/Former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief: "(Do you really think you have no responsibility for the disaster?) ..."]

The prosecution sought a five-year prison sentence for the former chief, but the first trial court acquitted him.

The court concluded that it would have been difficult for the former chief to sufficiently anticipate the risks of a large-scale accident.

While expressing deep regret that the national functions did not operate properly during a social disaster, the court stated that it was difficult to see that professional negligence or causation was strictly proven based solely on the evidence submitted by the prosecution.

The court also noted that the former chief had directed the establishment of measures ahead of Halloween and had issued orders to dispatch units after receiving reports of the disaster.

Kim, who was the chief superintendent general, was the highest-ranking officer among those indicted in connection with the Itaewon disaster and was dismissed from his position in June.

Former Seoul Metropolitan Police 112 Situation Manager Ryu Mi-jin and former 112 Situation Team Leader Jeong Dae-kyung, who were indicted on the same charges, were also acquitted.

The families of the victims strongly protested the acquittal.

[Lee Jeong-min/Chairman of the Itaewon Disaster Victims' Family Association: "'There seems to be a problem, but there is no crime.' What does this even mean? What can the public power of the Republic of Korea do for its citizens?"]

Former Yongsan Police Chief Lee Im-jae, who was indicted on the same charges, received a three-year prison sentence, while Park Hee-yeong, the head of Yongsan District Office, was acquitted.

With the verdict for the former chief, the first trial for most key individuals related to the Itaewon disaster has concluded.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Kwang-ho acquitted in first trial for inadequate response to Itaewon disaster; court states “It was difficult to foresee the disaster”
    • 입력 2024-10-17 23:50:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

The first trial court has acquitted former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho, who was indicted for inadequate response to the Itaewon disaster.

The court determined that it was difficult to sufficiently anticipate the risks of a large-scale accident and that professional negligence was not strictly proven.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho, who was indicted in January for inadequately responding to the Itaewon disaster.

[Kim Kwang-ho/Former Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief: "(Do you really think you have no responsibility for the disaster?) ..."]

The prosecution sought a five-year prison sentence for the former chief, but the first trial court acquitted him.

The court concluded that it would have been difficult for the former chief to sufficiently anticipate the risks of a large-scale accident.

While expressing deep regret that the national functions did not operate properly during a social disaster, the court stated that it was difficult to see that professional negligence or causation was strictly proven based solely on the evidence submitted by the prosecution.

The court also noted that the former chief had directed the establishment of measures ahead of Halloween and had issued orders to dispatch units after receiving reports of the disaster.

Kim, who was the chief superintendent general, was the highest-ranking officer among those indicted in connection with the Itaewon disaster and was dismissed from his position in June.

Former Seoul Metropolitan Police 112 Situation Manager Ryu Mi-jin and former 112 Situation Team Leader Jeong Dae-kyung, who were indicted on the same charges, were also acquitted.

The families of the victims strongly protested the acquittal.

[Lee Jeong-min/Chairman of the Itaewon Disaster Victims' Family Association: "'There seems to be a problem, but there is no crime.' What does this even mean? What can the public power of the Republic of Korea do for its citizens?"]

Former Yongsan Police Chief Lee Im-jae, who was indicted on the same charges, received a three-year prison sentence, while Park Hee-yeong, the head of Yongsan District Office, was acquitted.

With the verdict for the former chief, the first trial for most key individuals related to the Itaewon disaster has concluded.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’
[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 <br>전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?

[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?
젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”<br>…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”

젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”
내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의

내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.