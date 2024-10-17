Man in his 50s arrested for convenience store knife attack

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This afternoon (10.17), a man in his 50s who was drinking at an outdoor table of a convenience store in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, was arrested by the police after going on a stabbing rampage.



A man was injured by the weapon wielded, but police investigations revealed that the two men did not know each other at all.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.



[Report]



Police enter the darkened convenience store.



Items that were on display are scattered on the floor.



The stabbing incident at this convenience store occurred around 4:50 PM today.



A drunken man attacked a man in his 50s, whom he had never met before, with a weapon.



[Witness/voice altered: "The knife was on the ground, and people were shocked... he was drinking and started stabbing."]



The man who wielded the weapon was drinking alone at an outdoor table in front of the convenience store when he committed the act.



[Nearby merchant/voice altered: "He was drinking alone and was with a dog. I heard he lives in the neighborhood. Recently, he has been sitting and drinking a lot."]



Immediately after the incident, this man was arrested on the spot by the police on suspicion of attempted murder.



The victim was taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition.



[Witness/voice altered: "After first aid, I saw the victim walking out. He had a bandage wrapped around his head..."]



The police are investigating how the man obtained the weapon and the specific motive behind the crime.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



