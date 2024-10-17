News 9

Min Hyung-bae and Kang Sun-young face controversies for golfing during National Assembly audit and heavy rain

입력 2024.10.17 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hyung-bae received a warning from the leadership after playing golf repeatedly during the National Assembly's audit period.

People Power Party lawmaker Kang Sun-young also faced controversy due to an incident at a military golf course, although it was not during the audit period.

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

On the day before the National Assembly audit began, on Oct. 6th.

Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hyung-bae, whose constituency is in Gwangsan, Gwangju, visited a golf course in Naju, Jeonnam Province.

It is reported that corporate executives were among those who joined the golf meeting that day.

A week later, Min visited a golf course in Gwangju with acquaintances, and it became controversial when he attempted to organize another golf meeting this weekend, which he then hurriedly canceled.

This was at a time when the party leadership was focusing all efforts on the National Assembly audit and by-elections.

Party leader Lee Jae-myung issued a stern warning to Min and instructed that he be referred to the Ethics Committee for investigation.

Min stated, "I am sorry for causing concern due to my imprudent behavior," and added, "I will take the party's decision seriously and use it as an opportunity for reflection and progress."

Kang Sun-young, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, also got caught up in golf-related controversy.

On the 21st of last month, while playing golf at a military golf course in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, the game was interrupted due to heavy rain, leading to a dispute with the golf course management, which was reported by a media outlet.

Kang stated that she visited the military golf course to check on its operational status and that her inquiries regarding the unilateral suspension of the game were part of the National Assembly audit.

[Kang Sun-young/People Power Party lawmaker/Yesterday/National Assembly Audit Countermeasure Meeting: "I believe this is an organized resistance from the audited institution against the audit, through media smear campaigns targeting our office."]

The Army Headquarters stated that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the media report and take action if any issues are found.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Min Hyung-bae and Kang Sun-young face controversies for golfing during National Assembly audit and heavy rain
    • 입력 2024-10-17 23:50:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hyung-bae received a warning from the leadership after playing golf repeatedly during the National Assembly's audit period.

People Power Party lawmaker Kang Sun-young also faced controversy due to an incident at a military golf course, although it was not during the audit period.

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

On the day before the National Assembly audit began, on Oct. 6th.

Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hyung-bae, whose constituency is in Gwangsan, Gwangju, visited a golf course in Naju, Jeonnam Province.

It is reported that corporate executives were among those who joined the golf meeting that day.

A week later, Min visited a golf course in Gwangju with acquaintances, and it became controversial when he attempted to organize another golf meeting this weekend, which he then hurriedly canceled.

This was at a time when the party leadership was focusing all efforts on the National Assembly audit and by-elections.

Party leader Lee Jae-myung issued a stern warning to Min and instructed that he be referred to the Ethics Committee for investigation.

Min stated, "I am sorry for causing concern due to my imprudent behavior," and added, "I will take the party's decision seriously and use it as an opportunity for reflection and progress."

Kang Sun-young, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, also got caught up in golf-related controversy.

On the 21st of last month, while playing golf at a military golf course in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, the game was interrupted due to heavy rain, leading to a dispute with the golf course management, which was reported by a media outlet.

Kang stated that she visited the military golf course to check on its operational status and that her inquiries regarding the unilateral suspension of the game were part of the National Assembly audit.

[Kang Sun-young/People Power Party lawmaker/Yesterday/National Assembly Audit Countermeasure Meeting: "I believe this is an organized resistance from the audited institution against the audit, through media smear campaigns targeting our office."]

The Army Headquarters stated that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the media report and take action if any issues are found.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’
[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 <br>전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?

[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?
젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”<br>…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”

젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”
내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의

내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.