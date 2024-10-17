Min Hyung-bae and Kang Sun-young face controversies for golfing during National Assembly audit and heavy rain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hyung-bae received a warning from the leadership after playing golf repeatedly during the National Assembly's audit period.



People Power Party lawmaker Kang Sun-young also faced controversy due to an incident at a military golf course, although it was not during the audit period.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



On the day before the National Assembly audit began, on Oct. 6th.



Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hyung-bae, whose constituency is in Gwangsan, Gwangju, visited a golf course in Naju, Jeonnam Province.



It is reported that corporate executives were among those who joined the golf meeting that day.



A week later, Min visited a golf course in Gwangju with acquaintances, and it became controversial when he attempted to organize another golf meeting this weekend, which he then hurriedly canceled.



This was at a time when the party leadership was focusing all efforts on the National Assembly audit and by-elections.



Party leader Lee Jae-myung issued a stern warning to Min and instructed that he be referred to the Ethics Committee for investigation.



Min stated, "I am sorry for causing concern due to my imprudent behavior," and added, "I will take the party's decision seriously and use it as an opportunity for reflection and progress."



Kang Sun-young, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, also got caught up in golf-related controversy.



On the 21st of last month, while playing golf at a military golf course in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, the game was interrupted due to heavy rain, leading to a dispute with the golf course management, which was reported by a media outlet.



Kang stated that she visited the military golf course to check on its operational status and that her inquiries regarding the unilateral suspension of the game were part of the National Assembly audit.



[Kang Sun-young/People Power Party lawmaker/Yesterday/National Assembly Audit Countermeasure Meeting: "I believe this is an organized resistance from the audited institution against the audit, through media smear campaigns targeting our office."]



The Army Headquarters stated that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the media report and take action if any issues are found.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



