Fans worldwide celebrate J-Hope's military discharge

[Anchor]



BTS member J-Hope completed his military service today (10.17), becoming the second member of the team to do so.



The discharge site was bustling with fans and reporters, and celebrations were held around the world to honor his return.



Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



In front of the military base where domestic and international media gathered, J-Hope, after completing his report, exits the guard post.



Standing in front of the cameras, the discharged sergeant J-Hope began his discharge greeting with gratitude towards the fandom ARMY.



[J-Hope/BTS Member: "Thanks to the fans, I was able to complete my service safely and in good health."]



At the discharge site, the eldest member Jin, who was discharged earlier in June, came to welcome him, kneeling down to assist with J-Hope's interview, drawing attention.



[Lee Geon/Korean ARMY: "I’m just happy that I can see him now after not being able to for a long time."]



ARMYs around the world were thrilled about J-Hope's discharge.



Japanese fans installed a monument in J-Hope's hometown of Gwangju.



[Naoko/Japanese ARMY: "Congratulations on your discharge. J-Hope, you are our hope. We love you."]



Celebrations continued worldwide, including an advertisement on the Times Square billboard in the U.S., as well as in Spain and the UK.



J-Hope is reportedly reviewing various activities, including a unit with Jin, with the ambition to meet fans as soon as possible.



[J-Hope/BTS Member: "Some things have been decided, but there is still a lack of detail, so we will continue to check on these things...."]



The remaining members are all set to be discharged by June next year, and BTS's time is gradually approaching amid fans' expectations.



KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



