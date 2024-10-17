News 9

Drunk driving truck crashes with a bang, causing secondary accident that leaves 2 dead

[Anchor]

Yesterday (10.16) evening, a truck crashed into the scene of a minor collision in Yeongam, Jeollanam-do Province, resulting in the deaths of two drivers of the passenger cars who were handling the accident.

According to police investigations, the truck driver was heavily intoxicated and had a history of multiple drunk driving offenses.

Heo Jae-hee reports.

[Report]

A driver gets into a parked small SUV.

As it slowly moves, it turns on the left turn signal and attempts to enter the road, but at that moment, it collides with a small car coming from behind.

Residents gather at the accident scene.

However, shortly after, a truck passes by at high speed.

It crashes directly into the scene of the minor collision.

The two female drivers who had gotten out of their cars to handle the minor collision were hit by this truck before they could react.

[Accident Witness: "It made a huge 'bang' and the Morning car flew about 30 to 40 meters and landed over there. The truck driver was still inside the vehicle. When I knocked on the door like this, he came out and just sighed deeply..."]

The two women in their 60s who were hit by the truck were severely injured and taken to the hospital, but ultimately, they both died.

The victim's vehicle was completely crushed in the front and back due to the impact of the accident, indicating how strong the collision was at the time.

[Victim's Family: "They called the day before to say they would send sweet potatoes, so I couldn't believe (the news of their death). Of course. I still can't believe it."]

The truck driver involved in the accident is a man in his 50s, identified as Mr. Min.

He was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122%, which is at the level for license revocation.

It has been revealed that Mr. Min has a history of being punished multiple times for drunk driving in the past.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, believing that Mr. Min was driving under the influence on a dark road when the accident occurred.

This is KBS News Heo Jae-hee.

