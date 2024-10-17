Ukraine reveals secret drone unit as calls for long-range weapons grow

News 9

[Anchor]

As you just saw, with possibilities raised about North Korean military's involvement in Russia, Ukraine is raising its voice, asking for long-range weapons provided by the West to be used against Russian airstrikes.

A secret drone unit of the Ukrainian military that successfully struck Russian arsenals and oil refineries has also been revealed to CNN.

Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the story.

[Report]

In July, black smoke continuously billows from an oil refinery on the Black Sea coast.

Two months later, a massive explosion and a huge fireball erupt from an arsenal near Moscow.

The secret drone unit under the Ukrainian Intelligence Service that carried out this operation has been disclosed to CNN.

Masked unit members are holding an operational meeting.

A moment later, a drone races down the runway in pitch darkness, confirming a successful takeoff as a vehicle follows behind.

[Ukrainian secret drone unit member: "We have been preparing the flight path for several days. The mission is set. We have calculated everything, and I am confident that everything will go well."]

The target was an arsenal in southern Russia, with over 90 drones mobilized for this operation.

Although Russia denied it, CNN reported that the attack was successful based on satellite image analysis.

A 'decoy' drone aimed at disrupting Russian air defense systems was also revealed.

This tactic involves launching about 30% of decoy drones in a single attack to increase the probability of success.

The Ukrainian military claims that if long-range attacks on Russian territory are permitted with weapons provided by the West, the current 50% success rate of drone attacks could be raised to over 90%.

[Vector/Ukrainian secret drone unit commander: "If we have better weapons and equipment, we can end the war very quickly. I hope my son and other children do not have to experience war in the future."]

Meanwhile, France, which has successfully tested suicide drones, announced plans to deliver these weapons to Ukraine within a few weeks.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

