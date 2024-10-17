Seoul's new Superintendent of Education prioritizes innovation over standardized tests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The newly elected Superintendent of Education, Jung Keun-sik, expressed a negative stance on the national standardized tests and emphasized that there is no evidence that the student rights ordinance has undermined teachers' rights, stating that he intends to maintain the existing policy framework.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



Taking over from the progressive education superintendent, the new Superintendent Jung Keun-sik emphasized the continuation of 'innovative education' as his inaugural message.



[Jung Keun-sik/Superintendent of Education of Seoul: "I will continue the achievements of innovative education, but I will boldly surpass its limitations."]



As his 'first official decision,' he pointed to the establishment of a 'Learning Diagnosis and Healing Center' to support basic academic skills.



He clearly stated that he would not implement the national standardized tests, calling them a major disaster in the school environment.



[Jung Keun-sik/Superintendent of Education of Seoul: "There is a need for diagnosis in an educational context, and in that regard, I believe a kind of Learning Diagnosis and Healing Center is necessary...."]



He holds a cautious stance on the movement to abolish the student rights ordinance.



[Jung Keun-sik/Superintendent of Education of Seoul: "When comparing the number of violations of teachers' rights, regions with the student rights ordinance actually have slightly fewer cases of violations."]



Superintendent Jung also stated that he will focus on strengthening history education and addressing educational disparities.



However, the voter turnout for the superintendent election was only 23.5%, the lowest since the introduction of direct elections in 2008, leading to calls for institutional improvements.



It is argued that the focus has been more on political factionalism rather than competition in educational policy.



[Eom Mun-young/Associate Professor, Department of Education, Seoul National University: "I think the problem lies in operating the system in the same way as local government elections where political parties are involved. It should be improved to lower costs and enhance promotional effects...."]



In the political arena, discussions on alternatives are intensifying, including a proposal to introduce a 'running mate system' for superintendents in gubernatorial elections.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



