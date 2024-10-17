Tanker truck overturned in Nigeria and exploded, claiming 147 lives of those collecting fuel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Nearly 150 people have died in Nigeria due to a fuel tanker explosion.



A crowd had gathered around the overturned tanker to collect fuel when an explosion occurred, leading to a larger disaster.



Despite being Africa's largest oil producer, the country is facing a fuel shortage, resulting in this tragedy.



Park Seok-ho reports.



[Report]



Red flames are rising from the overturned tanker on the road.



The fire spreads along the spilled fuel.



On Oct. 15, local time, a fuel tanker overturned in Jigawa State, northern Nigeria.



Hundreds of nearby residents rushed to collect the fuel when a sudden explosion occurred.



[Mairiga/Jigawa State Emergency Response Director: "They didn't know, little they know that it is a cause of death."]



With at least 147 people dying at once, the village clearing has become a mass grave.



Local media reported that among the more than 140 injured, many have severe burns, and the death toll may rise further.



This incident starkly illustrates the fuel shortage situation in Nigeria.



Despite being Africa's largest oil producer, the country relies heavily on imports for most of its gasoline due to a lack of refining facilities.



Additionally, the worst economic crisis has hit, and the removal of fuel subsidies has exacerbated the residents' hardships.



[Emmanuel Isaac/Nigerian Resident: "No one in their right senses would go around scooping if it weren't for hunger. When you travel around Nigeria, what you see is hunger."]



In 2012, over 90 residents died in a sudden explosion while collecting fuel from an overturned tanker in Nigeria.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



