[Exclusive] Is Baemin included as a ‘Dominant Platform’? Looking at the contents of the legislation

[Anchor]

To address the monopoly issues of large platforms, the Fair Trade Commission announced regulatory measures last month.

However, there were criticisms that major companies were actually excluded from the targets of regulation at the time of the announcement, but KBS has confirmed that the ruling party is pushing for legislation that includes companies like Baemin.

This is a report by reporter Lee Do-yoon.

[Report]

In early last month, the Fair Trade Commission announced that it would increase the level of sanctions against large platforms that disrupt market order.

If a large platform is caught engaging in so-called 'unfair practices' such as preferential treatment for its own services and tying sales, it will face fines of up to 8% of its related sales revenue.

Additionally, it was decided that platforms with a market share of 60%, 10 million users, and sales exceeding 4 trillion won would be presumed to be 'dominant platforms'.

[Han Ki-jeong/Chairman of the Fair Trade Commission/Sept. 9: "Considering concerns about the regulatory burden on startups, we have excluded platforms with annual sales of less than 4 trillion won."]

However, there have been criticisms that, according to the Fair Trade Commission's criteria, major platforms like Baemin would be excluded, reducing the effectiveness of the regulations.

Baemin, which has been controversial due to its increase in intermediary fees, has sales of 3.4 trillion won, which is below the 4 trillion won threshold set by the Fair Trade Commission.

As the controversy grew, suggestions for amendments to the existing legislation were raised, and it has been reported that the ruling party and the Fair Trade Commission have agreed to adjust the sales threshold.

KBS has confirmed that the sales threshold will be adjusted from the existing 4 trillion won to 3 trillion won, and the proposal is expected to be made as early as next week.

If this standard is applied, Baemin will be included.

The Fair Trade Commission has been investigating unfair practices of delivery apps since July, and it is reported that the ongoing monopoly controversy, including fee increases, has influenced this decision.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

