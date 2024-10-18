Ohtani showcases incredible home run as Dodgers defeat Mets
Today, he hit a spectacular three-run home run, with some saying, "Ohtani sent the baseball to another planet."
Ohtani pulled a cutter from the opposing pitcher Megill with runners on first and second in the eighth inning.
The home run landed at the top of the right field stands, which certainly justifies the claim that he sent it to another planet!
With an incredible display of power, this massive home run marks his second home run in the postseason after just seven games, with a remarkable record of 5 hits in 6 at-bats with runners in scoring position, including 2 home runs and 8 RBIs, essentially recording all his hits and home runs in scoring situations.
The Dodgers defeated the Mets 8-0, moving one step closer to the World Series.
