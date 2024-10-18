Korea Volleyball Association celebrates 20th anniversary

동영상 고정 취소

Ahead of the new season of the V-League, which begins this weekend, the Korea Volleyball Association held a ceremony to celebrate its 20th anniversary, where it announced its future vision and development strategy, and unveiled the newly redesigned championship trophy.



It feels like just yesterday for volleyball fans, but professional volleyball has already reached its 20th anniversary.



The Korea Volleyball Association held a grand ceremony to mark its 20th anniversary, declaring a new future vision and announcing its development strategy.



They also introduced a character that embodies the commitment to get closer to the fans.



KBS, which has been with the vibrant volleyball scene since the inaugural season of professional volleyball, was recognized for its contributions to the development of volleyball and received an award for its efforts.



The V-League starts the day after tomorrow!



Join us this season with KBS Sports!



