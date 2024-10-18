“I want to continue meeting readers through my books” Han Kang's first thoughts on Nobel Price win in Literature:

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Novelist Han Kang said she spent the past week with special emotions for the first time since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature.



She shared her thoughts as a recipient at a domestic foundation event, expressing her desire to focus on writing three books over the next six years until she turns sixty.



Jung Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



With the new title of Korea's first Nobel Prize in Literature winner, novelist Han Kang appeared somewhat tense, but her characteristic calmness remained.



After a week of seclusion and a long wait from readers, Han Kang cautiously shared her late reflections.



[Han Kang/Novelist: "The past week, where so many people celebrated as if it were their own joy, will be remembered as a special emotion for me."]



Looking back on her 30 years as a writer this year, she also shared her hopes for the future.



["As someone who connects with the world through writing, I want to continue meeting readers in my books, just as I have until now."]



She spoke about her deep affection for literature and her stubborn writer's spirit.



["In my calm daily life, what I love most is the time spent rolling around the novels I want to write in my heart. I hope to maintain patience and perseverance."]



She announced plans for her next work, aiming for publication in early next year, and stated her intention to write three books over the next six years.



Han Kang is currently working on the final piece of her "Winter Trilogy," following the novels "While One Snowflake Melts" and "Farewell."



Anticipation is building for what message she will deliver to the world at the Nobel Prize ceremony, which will be held in Sweden on Dec. 10, as she stated that she is reflecting on the significance of the Nobel Prize.



This is KBS News Jung Hae-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!