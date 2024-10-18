News 9

Prosecution holds four-hour briefing on non-indictment decision for First Lady

입력 2024.10.18 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution, which held a nearly four-hour briefing on the decision to not indict the First Lady, revealed that the main perpetrators of stock price manipulation stated in their conversations that the First Lady was unaware of the criminal activities.

Regarding today's (10.17) announcement, legal circles pointed out that the prosecution has prolonged the investigation for over four years, causing controversy, and noted that it did not go through the investigation review committee at the last minute.

Next, we have a report from reporter Kim So-young.

[Report]

The prosecution disclosed the conversation between the main suspects, Mr. Lee, and Mr. Kim.

They said things like, 'Kim Keon-hee knows nothing', 'She probably hasn't eaten anything', 'Kim Keon-hee is just an innocent victim', and 'She's just one of them'.

This is one of the reasons the prosecution believes that the First Lady was perceived merely as a 'account holder' used in the crimes of former Chairman Kwon.

Regarding the so-called '7-second trade' suspicion, where the First Lady Kim Keon-hee allegedly traded 80,000 shares just 7 seconds after the stock manipulation players exchanged sell instructions via text, the prosecution also speculated that "former Chairman Kwon must have contacted Kim".

However, they stated that there is no evidence of such contact.

They also believed that even if there was contact, it was likely just a recommendation or suggestion to sell.

In a letter written by Mr. Kim, a stock manipulation player who is currently on the run, he wrote, "Only Mrs. Kim is excluded," which the prosecution described as "a part that is difficult to ascertain the exact content, intent, and context".

Regarding the profits earned by Mrs. Kim and her mother, they stated, "It is impossible to assess and we do not consider it within the scope of the investigation".

Additionally, the reason why the primary suspect, Mr. Lee, transferred 47 million won to Mrs. Kim in March 2020 has not been confirmed.

During the four-hour briefing, a prosecution official emphasized, "We conducted the investigation with the determination that all investigation records would be made public".

However, voices in the legal community are expressing that the prosecution has caused controversy by dragging out the investigation for four and a half years.

The fact that they concluded the case through internal reviews like the 'Red Team' without going through the investigation review committee is also a point of contention.

Ultimately, the prosecution has released the final investigation result of a decision not to indict, but political disputes are expected to continue in tomorrow's (10.18) National Assembly audit of the Central District Prosecutor's Office.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution holds four-hour briefing on non-indictment decision for First Lady
    • 입력 2024-10-18 00:32:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution, which held a nearly four-hour briefing on the decision to not indict the First Lady, revealed that the main perpetrators of stock price manipulation stated in their conversations that the First Lady was unaware of the criminal activities.

Regarding today's (10.17) announcement, legal circles pointed out that the prosecution has prolonged the investigation for over four years, causing controversy, and noted that it did not go through the investigation review committee at the last minute.

Next, we have a report from reporter Kim So-young.

[Report]

The prosecution disclosed the conversation between the main suspects, Mr. Lee, and Mr. Kim.

They said things like, 'Kim Keon-hee knows nothing', 'She probably hasn't eaten anything', 'Kim Keon-hee is just an innocent victim', and 'She's just one of them'.

This is one of the reasons the prosecution believes that the First Lady was perceived merely as a 'account holder' used in the crimes of former Chairman Kwon.

Regarding the so-called '7-second trade' suspicion, where the First Lady Kim Keon-hee allegedly traded 80,000 shares just 7 seconds after the stock manipulation players exchanged sell instructions via text, the prosecution also speculated that "former Chairman Kwon must have contacted Kim".

However, they stated that there is no evidence of such contact.

They also believed that even if there was contact, it was likely just a recommendation or suggestion to sell.

In a letter written by Mr. Kim, a stock manipulation player who is currently on the run, he wrote, "Only Mrs. Kim is excluded," which the prosecution described as "a part that is difficult to ascertain the exact content, intent, and context".

Regarding the profits earned by Mrs. Kim and her mother, they stated, "It is impossible to assess and we do not consider it within the scope of the investigation".

Additionally, the reason why the primary suspect, Mr. Lee, transferred 47 million won to Mrs. Kim in March 2020 has not been confirmed.

During the four-hour briefing, a prosecution official emphasized, "We conducted the investigation with the determination that all investigation records would be made public".

However, voices in the legal community are expressing that the prosecution has caused controversy by dragging out the investigation for four and a half years.

The fact that they concluded the case through internal reviews like the 'Red Team' without going through the investigation review committee is also a point of contention.

Ultimately, the prosecution has released the final investigation result of a decision not to indict, but political disputes are expected to continue in tomorrow's (10.18) National Assembly audit of the Central District Prosecutor's Office.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’

‘재·보선’ 이변은 없었다…서울교육감은 ‘진보’
[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 <br>전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?

[단독] 북, 군사분계선 부근 전술도로 확대·초소 설치…‘적대적 두 국가’ 후속 조치?
젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”<br>…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”

젤렌스키 “북한, 사실상 참전”…러 “우크라, 정신차려야”
내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의

내일까지 전국 요란한 가을비…침수 피해 주의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.