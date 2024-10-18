Tight pitching duel in third game of the playoffs

동영상 고정 취소

In the third game of the professional baseball playoffs, LG Twins secured a 1-0 victory over Samsung Lions thanks to the exceptional relief pitching of Lim Chan-kyu and Hernandez.



After losing both the first and second games and facing a dead end, LG Twins has made a comeback.



Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.



The third game of the playoffs, held at LG's home ground, Jamsil Stadium, started as a tense pitching duel.



Samsung Lions, which had won the first two games by a large margin, struggled to show their offensive power today, as they were blocked by LG Twins' starting pitcher Lim Chan-kyu.



Lim Chan-kyu completely shut down the Samsung Lions lineup with three consecutive outs in the first and second innings, and continued his strong performance by allowing only one hit in the third inning.



On the other hand, Samsung's starting pitcher Hwang Dong-jae, making his postseason debut, showed somewhat shaky pitching control from the first inning and faced an early scoring threat in the second inning.



However, thanks to the focused defense, including an impressive play by outfielder Kim Heon-gon, they managed to avoid giving up any runs.



The ongoing scoreless tie was broken by LG Twins in the fifth inning.



With runners on first and third, Hong Chang-ki hit a sacrifice fly against the relief pitcher Lee Seung-hyun, scoring the first run.



In the sixth inning, Samsung's Yoon Jeong-bin hit a powerful ball that looked like a home run, but unlike in Daegu, it did not clear the high fence of Jamsil Stadium and was caught by right fielder Hong Chang-ki.



Additionally, in the seventh inning, Kim Young-woong created a scoring opportunity with a triple in front of the right fielder, but the next batter failed to capitalize on it.



Meanwhile, LG Twins held on to their one-run lead with the strong performances of Lim Chan-kyu and Hernandez, and celebrated their first playoff victory with their home fans.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.



