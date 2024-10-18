News 9

Coach Hong Myung-bo departs again to find new talent; personally checking Lee Young-jun and other defenders

[Anchor]

After leading the young players to a successful performance in the two A-match games in October, national football team coach Hong Myung-bo has embarked on a trip to Europe without a break to discover new promising talents.

He is checking on front-line attacking resource Lee Young-jun in the Swiss league and defenders in the Middle Eastern league.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Following Oh Hyeon-gyu, Oh Se-hun also made his A-match debut goal as soon as he joined Hong Myung-bo's team.

Coach Hong, who discovered new talents and achieved victory with player-customized tactics, has once again set off for Europe.

He is looking for another combination to face Kuwait and Palestine next month.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach/Two weeks ago: "We have been thinking a lot about the striker position. We were considering Lee Young-jun and Oh Hyeon-gyu. Lee Young-jun has been scoring continuously... In October, I will go and see what players are needed for the next step overall...."]

He intends to observe Lee Young-jun, whom he could not check in his first European trip, with his own eyes.

Coach Hong's trip is scheduled for ten days.

He plans to see Lee Young-jun in Switzerland and then move to the United Arab Emirates to meet with defenders Won Du-jae and Kwon Kyung-won.

In addition, he also plans to check the schedule of European players in neighboring countries of Switzerland and watch the matches in person.

With the active performance of young players and the influx of new faces, changes in the player composition are taking place, positively influencing the existing players' willingness to compete freely.

[Hwang Hee-chan/Wolverhampton: "I think the best thing I can do is to recover quickly and return to the field to help the team."]

Despite external noise, the national team is quickly stabilizing with three consecutive wins. They will gather in mid-next month to help with the third qualifying round through the fifth and sixth matches.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

