Lim Si-hyeon wins MVP as National Sports Festival concludes after 7 days of fierce competition

The 105th National Sports Festival, which followed the inspiration of the Paris Olympics, has concluded after a week of intense competition.



The honor of MVP went to LiIm Si-hyeon, who won four gold medals in archery.



This year's National Sports Festival saw heroes from the Paris Olympics, including badminton player Ahn Se-young and fencers Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil, and judoka Huh Mi-mi, showcasing their world-class skills.



The star of the event, the MVP, was the shining archer Lim Si-hyeon, who won four gold medals.



Lim Si-hyeon has also been named MVP of the Korean team at the Hangzhou Asian Games and this year's Paris Olympics, in addition to winning the National Sports Festival MVP.



Gyeonggi Province claimed the overall championship for the third consecutive time, and as the brightly burning torch was extinguished, the National Sports Festival came to a close after seven days of fierce competition.



