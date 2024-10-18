Lim Si-hyeon wins MVP as National Sports Festival concludes after 7 days of fierce competition
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The honor of MVP went to LiIm Si-hyeon, who won four gold medals in archery.
This year's National Sports Festival saw heroes from the Paris Olympics, including badminton player Ahn Se-young and fencers Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil, and judoka Huh Mi-mi, showcasing their world-class skills.
The star of the event, the MVP, was the shining archer Lim Si-hyeon, who won four gold medals.
Lim Si-hyeon has also been named MVP of the Korean team at the Hangzhou Asian Games and this year's Paris Olympics, in addition to winning the National Sports Festival MVP.
Gyeonggi Province claimed the overall championship for the third consecutive time, and as the brightly burning torch was extinguished, the National Sports Festival came to a close after seven days of fierce competition.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lim Si-hyeon wins MVP as National Sports Festival concludes after 7 days of fierce competition
-
- 입력 2024-10-18 00:32:06
The honor of MVP went to LiIm Si-hyeon, who won four gold medals in archery.
This year's National Sports Festival saw heroes from the Paris Olympics, including badminton player Ahn Se-young and fencers Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil, and judoka Huh Mi-mi, showcasing their world-class skills.
The star of the event, the MVP, was the shining archer Lim Si-hyeon, who won four gold medals.
Lim Si-hyeon has also been named MVP of the Korean team at the Hangzhou Asian Games and this year's Paris Olympics, in addition to winning the National Sports Festival MVP.
Gyeonggi Province claimed the overall championship for the third consecutive time, and as the brightly burning torch was extinguished, the National Sports Festival came to a close after seven days of fierce competition.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.