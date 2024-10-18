News Today

[News Today] FIRST LADY CLEARED IN STOCK CASE

입력 2024.10.18 (16:30) 수정 2024.10.18 (16:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In the high-profile Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, prosecutors have cleared First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, of any wrongdoing. This announcement comes four and a half years after the Open Democratic Party's initial complaint in April 2020, marking a pivotal moment in the investigation.

[REPORT]
The prosecution has decided not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee over alleged involvement in a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.

Jo Sang-won / Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office
We decided not to indict. It was difficult to see first lady having knowledge of the crime when entrusting her accounts or conducting transactions.

The first and second trials on former Deutsch Motors chairman Kwon Oh-soo and others recognized that three accounts of Kim were used in the stock manipulation.

Prosecutors concluded that Kim was unaware of such activities with her accounts.

Regarding two accounts whose management was entrusted to stock experts, the prosecution said the so-called main actors testified that they didn't tell Kim about the manipulation or that Kim must have entrusted the accounts because she had no knowledge of it.

Other involved figures also reportedly said that they did not alert Kim about the stock manipulation, which is consistent with her own claim.

As for the other account the first lady directly managed and from which she placed a transaction order through a securities firm employee, prosecutors said a recording of her order shows Kim making a decision in consultation with the employee.

The charge that Kim abetted stock manipulation was also dismissed.

According to prosecutors, a financier and professional investor surnamed Sohn knew about the manipulation, proven through text message exchange with a main actor surnamed Kim, but there was no such circumstantial evidence concerning Kim.

All in all, the conclusion reached was that former Deutsch Motors chair Kwon used Kim's accounts and funds in stock manipulation.

Prosecutors also decided not to indict Kim's mother Choi Eun-soon on the same grounds believing she entrusted her account for investment, unaware of such a scheme.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] FIRST LADY CLEARED IN STOCK CASE
    • 입력 2024-10-18 16:30:10
    • 수정2024-10-18 16:32:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
In the high-profile Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, prosecutors have cleared First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, of any wrongdoing. This announcement comes four and a half years after the Open Democratic Party's initial complaint in April 2020, marking a pivotal moment in the investigation.

[REPORT]
The prosecution has decided not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee over alleged involvement in a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.

Jo Sang-won / Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office
We decided not to indict. It was difficult to see first lady having knowledge of the crime when entrusting her accounts or conducting transactions.

The first and second trials on former Deutsch Motors chairman Kwon Oh-soo and others recognized that three accounts of Kim were used in the stock manipulation.

Prosecutors concluded that Kim was unaware of such activities with her accounts.

Regarding two accounts whose management was entrusted to stock experts, the prosecution said the so-called main actors testified that they didn't tell Kim about the manipulation or that Kim must have entrusted the accounts because she had no knowledge of it.

Other involved figures also reportedly said that they did not alert Kim about the stock manipulation, which is consistent with her own claim.

As for the other account the first lady directly managed and from which she placed a transaction order through a securities firm employee, prosecutors said a recording of her order shows Kim making a decision in consultation with the employee.

The charge that Kim abetted stock manipulation was also dismissed.

According to prosecutors, a financier and professional investor surnamed Sohn knew about the manipulation, proven through text message exchange with a main actor surnamed Kim, but there was no such circumstantial evidence concerning Kim.

All in all, the conclusion reached was that former Deutsch Motors chair Kwon used Kim's accounts and funds in stock manipulation.

Prosecutors also decided not to indict Kim's mother Choi Eun-soon on the same grounds believing she entrusted her account for investment, unaware of such a scheme.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 정보 소식통 “북한, 특수전부대 4개 여단 <br>러시아 파병 결정…1만2000명 규모”

[속보] 정보 소식통 “북한, 특수전부대 4개 여단 러시아 파병 결정…1만2000명 규모”
윤 대통령, ‘북 병력 러 파병’ 긴급회의 주재…“모든 수단 동원 대응”

윤 대통령, ‘북 병력 러 파병’ 긴급회의 주재…“모든 수단 동원 대응”
‘음주운전’ 문다혜 경찰 출석<br>…“부끄럽고 죄송하다” 사죄

‘음주운전’ 문다혜 경찰 출석…“부끄럽고 죄송하다” 사죄
[단독] 북 ‘전술도로 포착’…<br>알 수 없는 경고음도

[단독] 북 ‘전술도로 포착’…알 수 없는 경고음도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.