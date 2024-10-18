[News Today] 3RD SPECIAL COUNSEL BILL TABLED
[LEAD]
Following the prosecution's decision not to indict, the Democratic Party has for the third time introduced a special prosecutor's bill concerning the first lady. Their also expanding allegations involving Myung Tae-kyun. Meanwhile, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has called on the presidential office for personnel reforms and a halt to the First Lady's activities.
[REPORT]
News of the prosecution's non-indictment sparked heated debate at the National Assembly's judiciary committee audit.
Kim Seung-won / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP)
The prosecution is heading toward its own downfall, mistakenly believing power will protect them, but it won't last long.
Park Jun-tae/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
They claim suspicions about first lady are crimes and the probe is biased, while DP chair’s probe is political revenge.
The Democratic Party tabled a third special counsel bill on first lady Kim Keon-hee on Thursday, a day after introducing a plan to revise rules on standing special counsels.
The investigation targets were expanded to 13 from eight allegations listed in the now-scrapped independent counsel investigation act.
The added accusations are mostly related to Myung Tae-kyun, who is alleged to have illegally manipulated public opinion polls, intervened in elections, and meddled in state affairs.
Park Chan-dae/ Floor Leader, Democratic Party
If the president vetoes the bill again, he will face public resistance and speed up the administration's downfall.
The DP also announced plans to impeach the prosecutor general and the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.
Meanwhile, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon made three demands to the presidential office.
They are a personnel reshuffle in the top office related to Kim Keon-hee, halting her public activities, and cooperating with the investigation.
Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
Issues related to Kim keep overshadowing other political issues, hindering public support for the government's reforms.
While Han is pushing for reform, eyes are on his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol slated for early next week.
