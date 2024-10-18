News Today

[News Today] 3RD SPECIAL COUNSEL BILL TABLED

입력 2024.10.18 (16:30) 수정 2024.10.18 (16:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Following the prosecution's decision not to indict, the Democratic Party has for the third time introduced a special prosecutor's bill concerning the first lady. Their also expanding allegations involving Myung Tae-kyun. Meanwhile, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has called on the presidential office for personnel reforms and a halt to the First Lady's activities.

[REPORT]
News of the prosecution's non-indictment sparked heated debate at the National Assembly's judiciary committee audit.

Kim Seung-won / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP)
The prosecution is heading toward its own downfall, mistakenly believing power will protect them, but it won't last long.

Park Jun-tae/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
They claim suspicions about first lady are crimes and the probe is biased, while DP chair’s probe is political revenge.

The Democratic Party tabled a third special counsel bill on first lady Kim Keon-hee on Thursday, a day after introducing a plan to revise rules on standing special counsels.

The investigation targets were expanded to 13 from eight allegations listed in the now-scrapped independent counsel investigation act.

The added accusations are mostly related to Myung Tae-kyun, who is alleged to have illegally manipulated public opinion polls, intervened in elections, and meddled in state affairs.

Park Chan-dae/ Floor Leader, Democratic Party
If the president vetoes the bill again, he will face public resistance and speed up the administration's downfall.

The DP also announced plans to impeach the prosecutor general and the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Meanwhile, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon made three demands to the presidential office.

They are a personnel reshuffle in the top office related to Kim Keon-hee, halting her public activities, and cooperating with the investigation.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
Issues related to Kim keep overshadowing other political issues, hindering public support for the government's reforms.

While Han is pushing for reform, eyes are on his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol slated for early next week.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 3RD SPECIAL COUNSEL BILL TABLED
    • 입력 2024-10-18 16:30:11
    • 수정2024-10-18 16:32:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
Following the prosecution's decision not to indict, the Democratic Party has for the third time introduced a special prosecutor's bill concerning the first lady. Their also expanding allegations involving Myung Tae-kyun. Meanwhile, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has called on the presidential office for personnel reforms and a halt to the First Lady's activities.

[REPORT]
News of the prosecution's non-indictment sparked heated debate at the National Assembly's judiciary committee audit.

Kim Seung-won / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP)
The prosecution is heading toward its own downfall, mistakenly believing power will protect them, but it won't last long.

Park Jun-tae/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
They claim suspicions about first lady are crimes and the probe is biased, while DP chair’s probe is political revenge.

The Democratic Party tabled a third special counsel bill on first lady Kim Keon-hee on Thursday, a day after introducing a plan to revise rules on standing special counsels.

The investigation targets were expanded to 13 from eight allegations listed in the now-scrapped independent counsel investigation act.

The added accusations are mostly related to Myung Tae-kyun, who is alleged to have illegally manipulated public opinion polls, intervened in elections, and meddled in state affairs.

Park Chan-dae/ Floor Leader, Democratic Party
If the president vetoes the bill again, he will face public resistance and speed up the administration's downfall.

The DP also announced plans to impeach the prosecutor general and the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Meanwhile, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon made three demands to the presidential office.

They are a personnel reshuffle in the top office related to Kim Keon-hee, halting her public activities, and cooperating with the investigation.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
Issues related to Kim keep overshadowing other political issues, hindering public support for the government's reforms.

While Han is pushing for reform, eyes are on his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol slated for early next week.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 정보 소식통 “북한, 특수전부대 4개 여단 <br>러시아 파병 결정…1만2000명 규모”

[속보] 정보 소식통 “북한, 특수전부대 4개 여단 러시아 파병 결정…1만2000명 규모”
윤 대통령, ‘북 병력 러 파병’ 긴급회의 주재…“모든 수단 동원 대응”

윤 대통령, ‘북 병력 러 파병’ 긴급회의 주재…“모든 수단 동원 대응”
‘음주운전’ 문다혜 경찰 출석<br>…“부끄럽고 죄송하다” 사죄

‘음주운전’ 문다혜 경찰 출석…“부끄럽고 죄송하다” 사죄
[단독] 북 ‘전술도로 포착’…<br>알 수 없는 경고음도

[단독] 북 ‘전술도로 포착’…알 수 없는 경고음도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.