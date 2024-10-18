[News Today] TOP OFFICE MUM ON NO-INDICTMENT

Following the prosecution's decision not to indict and amid calls for renewal by People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, the presidential office has not issued any statements. It plans to establish a second auxiliary office immediately after the parliamentary audit concludes.



Following the prosecution's decision not to indict the first lady in a stock manipulation case, the presidential office has not issued an official stance. Within the office, many believe the investigation itself was unwarranted.



It believes that looking into a decade old case for several years to uncover a charge qualifies as pretextual investigation which is banned.



The office made no comments about ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon who has been demanding a personnel reshuffle and the first lady refrain from public activities.



As Han is set to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol one-on-one early next week, it appears the top office does not feel the need to respond at this time.



One presidential official said the date and format of the scheduled meeting will be finalized soon.



Meanwhile, Yoon's office is focused on follow-up measures.



A new office tasked with assisting first lady Kim Keon-hee is expected to launch after the parliamentary audit is over.



It is known to be headed by second presidential secretary for civil society Jang Soon-chil.



Regarding Wednesday's by-election results, the top office said it will accept public opinion and make changes in lacking areas.



Meanwhile during a national convention of the Better Tomorrow Movement, President Yoon vowed to push ahead with reforms in labor, pension, education and healthcare by all means despite challenges.