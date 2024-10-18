[News Today] HAN KANG SPEAKS ON NOBEL WIN

[LEAD]

Nobel Prize in Literature winner Han Kang, went public after a week of keeping silent and shared her reflections. Saying she was deeply moved by the honor, she expressed a continued desire to connect with her readers through her writings.



[REPORT]

Writer Han Kang, the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, appeared somewhat nervous, but as always, she maintained her composure.



After a week of staying at home since winning the prize, she carefully expressed her feelings.



Han Kang / Writer

I will remember the past week as very special because many people were happy for me.



She looked back on her 30-year career as a writer and spoke about her wishes.



Han Kang / Writer

As someone who connects with the world through writing, I want to continue to

do so and connect with readers.



Han expressed her deep affection for literature and spoke about her unwavering perspective on writing.



Han Kang / Writer

My favorite pastime is pondering about my next novel. I hope to stay patient and tenacious.



Han said she plans to publish a new book early next year and write three more books in the next six years.



She is currently working on the last part of her trilogy, which includes the novels 'While One Snowflake Melts' and 'Farewell'.



The Nobel Prize award ceremony is slated for December 10 in Sweden.



Han said she is mulling the meaning of her accolade. All eyes are on what message the writer will send to the world.