[News Today] J-HOPE FINISHES MILITARY DUTY

[LEAD]

BTS member J-Hope has completed his military service and was discharged yesterday. We take you to the scene right now.



[REPORT]

J-Hope / BTS member (Oct. 17)

I am thankful to everyone for waiting for me. I completed my service in good health. Thank you.



Upon exiting his base, BTS member J-Hope first of all greeted his fans.



He has completed his mandatory military service at an army unit in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province, where he served as an assistant drill instructor.



J-Hope expressed his gratitude to the local residents and his fellow servicemen.



He was greeted at the scene by fellow BTS member Jin, who had completed his service earlier.



Jin drew the spotlight by volunteering to hold reporters' microphones when J-Hope was speaking.



Later in the afternoon, J-Hope met with his fans around the world through an online live broadcast. He said he has already devised future plans for his comeback to some degree.



J-Hope's fans from Korea and abroad celebrated his discharge from the military in various ways. One of them was putting up an ad on a large electronic signboard.